The History Of Sound: Josh O’Connor And Paul Mescal Starrer Gay War Drama Gets Release Date; DETAILS

Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal are set to star in a historical gay drama, The History of Sound. The movie will be based against the backdrop of World War I and will be directed by Oliver Hermanus, who is known to have directed three episodes of the Nicholas Galitzine-starrer gay drama Mary and George.

While the announcement of the movie got the fans of the actors excited, it seems the audience will have to wait a little longer to witness the drama unfold, as the release date for the film has been set for 2025.

What did the director say about The History of Sound?

During his appearance at the Watch Awards, the director, Oliver Hermanus, shared that the Venice Film Festival has been looking into the premiere of the film, but the crew is not yet ready to do so. He said, “Venice asked for it, but it’s not ready.”

The director claimed he is trying to get The History of Sound selected for the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. The audience will have to wait at least a year to read the first reviews of the film, as it won’t be opening in theaters until the end of May.

While the movie was first supposed to be out in 2021, for fans of the music, The History of Sound will be the one to look out for. Speaking of the sounds and music, the filmmaker claimed, “We have a lot of score to create, Paul and Josh sing in it, and it’s all about sound.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the plot, moviegoers can expect some queer love stories set in times of war. The synopsis read, “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the US, both men are deeply changed.”

ALSO READ: Who Did Josh O'Connor Date? All We Know About The Challengers Star's Romances

Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal’s careers in Hollywood

Josh O’Connor has been proving his excellence in the Hollywood industry since he stepped in. From playing young Prince Charles in The Crown to portraying an athletic character in Challengers, the actor has received positive feedback from the audience. As for the upcoming movie, the British actor will be seen in La Chimera, a story about a man who lost his lady love.

As for Paul Mescal, the actor has given some praiseworthy performances in his career. From Aftersun to the Oscar-nominated All of Us Strangers, the Irish native has received applause from critics and the public. As for the upcoming film, Mescal is set to star in Gladiator II, which will hit theaters on November 15.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It Inspired Me': Challengers Stars Josh O’Connor And Mike Faist Reveals How Boston Marathon Helped Them Film New Movie With Zendaya