'The hookups that I had with a girl..': Demi Lovato REVEALS song Cool for the Summer is about fling with another female celebrity

Demi Lovato has been open about several things in her life including her struggles with anxiety, depression, and coming out as a bisexual. The 31-year-old, known for starring in Camp Rock, has been vocal about music being her outlet, like several other musicians and artists. She recently opened up about her hit pop track Cool for the Summer.

She revealed how it was inspired by a fling of hers with another famous female celebrity. Lovato also talked about how she took a while before coming out as a bisexual since she was from a Christian household. Here's what the former Disney star divulged about the same.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs: Demi Lovato reacts to Taylor Swift dancing on her song Cool for the Summer; DEETS inside

Demi Lovato reveals song is about fling with female celebrity

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Lovato gave some insight into her hit song Cool for the Summer which was released back in 2015. "I was thinking about the hookups that I had had with a girl and decided to write this song," the singer said. She further revealed that the muse in question was another famous woman who she was in a relationship with at one point in time, though she refused to reveal any details about her.

Lovato pointed out that it would be disrespectful to her boyfriend, musician Jutes if she shared too many details about that previous fling. "I'm in a relationship now and I feel like that would be inappropriate. I missed the moment. Should've said it back then," she added. Regardless, the actress did add that the mystery woman in question is unaware that she inspired the popular song. Lovato also disclosed that their relationship was never public.

Demi Lovato on coming out as bisexual years ago

"Sometimes I write songs and I just leave them, let them be," she continued and added that she wasn't afraid the song would affect her career. For the unversed, Cool for the Summer has bisexual themes and references. Talking about her sexuality, Lovato explained, "It was more so like coming to terms with it myself — I didn't actually come out as bisexual until I was 24 or 25. I think coming from a Christian household made me nervous for that."

She also revealed that her mother Dianna De La Garza told her she just wanted her to be happy, while her stepfather Eddie De La Garza joked that he already knew about it. "My dad was like, 'Yeah, you have a song called Cool for the Summer, like it's obvious,'" she told Stern. Lovato recently performed at the MTV VMAs which were held on September 12.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘We’ve talked about it’: Demi Lovato hints at a potential wedding with beau Jutes as she opens up about him