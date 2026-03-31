The Housemaid’s Secret Release Date: Sydney Sweeney Starrer Locks December 17, 2027 Premiere

Following a massively successful run for The Housemaid featuring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar in the lead roles, the makers have confirmed the release of a sequel film focusing on the Euphoria star’s character. The original film made a whopping nearly 400 million USD at the global box office, which was a surprising jump from its comparably meagre 35 million USD budget. A newly planned sequel will now be hitting the cinemas during the 2027 Christmas season.

The Housemaid’s Secret confirms a December 17, 2027, release

Being able to acquire over half of its expenses in the opening weekend, making 19 million USD, The Housemaid became a hit in the following days thanks to its unhingedness. The studio behind the film, Lionsgate, has managed to announce a sequel aiming for a couple of years in production before hitting the screens in 2027. As per the latest reports, The Housemaid’s Secret will drop on December 17, 2027.

With its release date, the erotic psychological thriller film is gearing up to clash with Avengers: Secret Wars and Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The new film will mark the return of Sydney Sweeney as a housemaid named Wilhelmina "Millie" Calloway. Michele Morrone will also reprise his role as Enzo Accardi, the Italian groundskeeper in the original. Kirsten Dunst will be joining the cast.

The sequel will focus on Millie getting a new job at the Garricks’ luxurious Manhattan residence after her stint with the Winchesters, which led to a big situation, one that she was precisely running from. Douglas and Wendy Garrick are a private couple, with the only rule of her hiring being that she’s not allowed to see Wendy at all. Their penthouse reveals a secret far more sinister than the one she had hoped, taking on her promise to help the woman. It will also follow Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel.

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