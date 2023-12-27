The Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes theory shows intriguing connection between Lucy Grey and THIS character

Theories linking Lucy Gray to Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes have been debated. However, a more logical theory suggests Lucy Gray may be related to another character in the franchise. With nearly 75 years between The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and The Hunger Games, it's difficult to establish a concrete connection between the two characters. However, Lucy Gray could be related to someone else from the trilogy based on their histories.

Though it may be more difficult to find a relationship between Katniss and Lucy Gray, one major The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes Theory says that President Alma Coin could be Lucy Gray’s daughter.

A theory of The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes reveals Lucy Gray is related to President Coin

A connection between Lucy Gray Baird and Alma Coin is never mentioned in the books or the films, but the theory that Lucy Gray is Coin’s mother has some solid backup. The theory that Lucy Gray Baird is Alma Coin's mother is supported by the ambiguous ending of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the lack of information about her background. Lucy Gray's fate is unknown, making it likely she fled to District 13 and went into hiding. Coin's background is also unknown, but it is likely she lived in the underground district all her life.

Another theory suggests that Lucy Gray, who survived Coriolanus' attacks, hid her identity to defeat Snow and grew up as Alma Coin. She grew up with a strong hatred towards Snow and is willing to do whatever it takes to take him down, providing solid support for this theory. Both theories share the same beginnings but differ in their connection.

Lucy Gray, a charming young woman, contrasts with Coin, a cold, dark, and calculating character. This change mirrors Snow's character development in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, where he transforms from ambitious to ruthless. The film highlights the connection between Snow and Lucy Gray, as they both change and realize they are more alike than they initially thought.

Lucy Gray's experiences with old Snow's death and the rise of a darker version of himself suggest she may have also become a cold-hearted villain to make Snow pay for his actions. The absence of color in Coin's person and wardrobe may indicate her deep pain from Snow's betrayal, as any color would remind her of him.

The theory of Lucy Gray's age is a significant issue, as Snow is 18 years old in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Lucy is 16 in The Hunger Games trilogy. The characters' appearances in the movies accurately represent Snow's age, but the villainous President Coin appears younger than Lucy Gray, as described in the books.

The Katniss Hunger Games Prequel Theory

A popular Hunger Games theory connects Katniss to Lucy Gray's cousin, Maude Ivory Baird. Maude Ivory was about eight or nine years old during The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and performed in the Hob with other Covey members. Little is known about her since the novel focused on Lucy Gray, but she remarked on her cousin's impressive memory: "One hearing's all my cousin Maude Ivory needs. That child never forgets anything with a tune." Katniss shared a similar ability to pick up songs quickly and repeatedly sang tunes that the Covey had performed, most notably "The Hanging Tree," which Katniss learned from her father.

Katniss and the Covey have strong connections with Mockingjays, as the Covey enjoyed singing with the birds and Katniss' dad used to sing back and forth with them. Maude Ivory, a singing-talented Covey, is the most likely related to Katniss, while Lucy Gray, another notable Covey, whose fate remains unknown, is the only other notable Covey with singing talent.

Unlike Lucy, who fled District 12 and was presumed dead, Maude Ivory stayed behind. When she grew up, it's possible that she fell in love and gave birth to a son who would one day be Katniss' father. The Hunger Games prequel novel does not reveal how well known the Covey's knowledge of music and hunting was throughout District 12 or if those skills pertained to them alone. If the latter is true, Katniss' ancestry can likely be traced back to the group.

