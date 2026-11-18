The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is slated to release in theaters on November 20, 2026. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the dystopian movie marks the 6th instalment in the entire movie franchise. If you’re planning to explore the films in chronological order, here’s a quick look at them.

The Hunger Games: Check out the chronological watch order of the dystopian film franchise

1. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Cast: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer , Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis

Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, , Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Where to watch: Prime Video

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he attempts to restore his family's former status. During the 10th Hunger Games, Snow is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a charismatic female tribute from District 12, as the Capitol introduces mentors to boost the event's ratings.

As he develops feelings for Lucy, Snow finds himself torn between his emotions and his growing ambitions, forcing him to choose between following his conscience and pursuing power at any cost.

2. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Cast: Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace , Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke

Joseph Zada, , Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Where to watch: Theaters

Sunrise on the Reaping follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy during the Second Quarter Quell. Set in Panem, 40 years after the events of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the story explores the competition marking the Games' 50th anniversary.

For the occasion, the Capitol doubles the number of tributes, forcing 48 children into the arena. Reaped from District 12 alongside fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, Haymitch forms an unlikely alliance as he fights to survive the Games and challenge President Snow's propaganda machine.

3. The Hunger Games (2012)

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence , Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci

, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci Director: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Where to watch: Prime Video

Heading back to the original trilogy, The Hunger Games follows Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers herself to take the place of her sister, joining fellow District 12 tribute Peeta Mellark. Mentored by former victor Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss must rely on her hunting skills, survival instincts, and carefully formed alliances to navigate the dangerous arena and make it out alive.

4. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth , Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Philip Seymour Hoffman

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, , Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Philip Seymour Hoffman Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Where to watch: Prime Video

Following their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark are forced to embark on a mandatory tour across Panem. As they travel through the districts, they begin to realise that their defiance has sparked growing unrest and inspired a rebellion against the Capitol.

In an attempt to suppress the uprising, Snow and Head Gamesmaker Plutarch Heavensbee announce a twist for the 75th Hunger Games, known as the Third Quarter Quell, forcing past victors to return to the arena and compete once again.

5. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore , Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, , Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Where to watch: Prime Video

Mockingjay – Part 1 follows Katniss Everdeen as she reluctantly becomes the symbol of a rebellion against the Capitol. After being rescued from the 75th Hunger Games arena, Katniss wakes up in an underground bunker beneath the supposedly destroyed District 13. She learns that District 12 has been reduced to rubble following the Capitol attack, while Peeta Mellark is being held by President Snow.

Meanwhile, District 13's leader, President Alma Coin, convinces Katniss to appear in rebel propaganda broadcasts to unite the districts of Panem. As the conflict escalates, Katniss visits hospitals and sings The Hanging Tree among the ruins, inspiring uprisings that cripple the Capitol's power grid.

In an attempt to rescue Peeta, Johanna Mason, and Annie Cresta, a rebel strike team enters the Capitol. However, Katniss soon discovers that Peeta has been brainwashed into viewing her as an enemy.

6. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks , Julianne Moore

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, , Julianne Moore Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Where to watch: Prime Video

Mockingjay – Part 2 follows Katniss Everdeen as Panem descends into a full-scale attack against the Capitol. Teaming up with Gale, Finnick Odair, and a recovering Peeta Mellark, Katniss sets out to enter the Capitol and bring an end to President Snow's rule.

Accompanied by a District 13 camera crew, the group must navigate a series of obstacles engineered by the Gamemakers across the city's streets. As the rebellion advances towards Snow's mansion, Katniss faces devastating personal losses and difficult choices, while beginning to question the true motives of President Alma Coin.

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