The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping Trailer: Joseph Zada’s First Look as Haymitch Abernathy Screams Iconic

The world of Hunger Games is returning to the big screens once again! The first look at many of the characters of the upcoming sixth installment in the series, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, was revealed on November 20. It showcased the lead character of Haymitch Abernathy, embodied by Joseph Zada and previously played by Woody Harrelson in the original The Hunger Games film, at the center of the storyline. The newly released trailer gives the first reveals of many key characters in the story.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping drops exciting first looks at the main characters

The trailer shows how, during the 50th Hunger Games, which marks the second Quarter Quell, meaning double the tributes from each district of Panem, Joseph Zada’s Haymitch Abernathy gets picked to represent the 12th district. He must protect himself and fellow tributes in order to keep his family and girlfriend back home safe. A fierce battle ensues as President Coriolanus Snow watches the chaos unfold, once again. Check out the trailer below.

Elle Fanning plays the younger version of Effie Trinket, Ralph Fiennes plays President Coriolanus Snow, Kieran Culkin stars as Caesar Flickerman, the TV host of the Hunger Games, and Jesse Plemons portrays a younger version of Plutarch Heavensbee. Other cast members include Kelvin Harrison Jr., Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, McKenna Grace, Billy Porter, Lili Taylor, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Molly McCann, Iona Bell, Edvin Ryding, Kara Tointon, and Percy Daggs IV.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a sequel to the 2023 release, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and a prequel to the original film, The Hunger Games, released in 2012. It is based on the 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins.

Francis Lawrence is all set to reprise his role as the director of the films, with the majority of the film being shot in Spain, among other locations. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in the United States and Canada on November 20, 2026.

ALSO READ: Hunger Games Fans Notice Easter Eggs In Casting Announcements Made By Lionsgate