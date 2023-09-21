The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes drops NEW trailer; Here's everything you need to know

It is after eight years that the franchise of The Hunger Games is making a return to the screens. With the announcement of the movie, the fans were already excited to look at the story that poses as the prequel to the events from the original. This week, the makers released the second trailer of the movie, giving away a brilliant cast that is part of the film. From the cast to the plot details, here's everything that you need to know about The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes debuts new trailer

As per Collider, it was in June 2022 that the first teaser look of the movie was released. And so, the first full-length trailer came out in April 2023. And now, a second full-length trailer in September 2023. The trailers feature a return of the iconic soundtrack, composed by James Newton Howard, specially adapted for the prequel. Although little is revealed in the teaser, the full trailers provide more insight into the film's characters and storyline.

Notably, the final image in the teaser, showing a serpent beneath a songbird, mirrors the cover art of Suzanne Collins' original novel. The film promises to be a thrilling addition to 'The Hunger Games franchise, shedding light on the origins of a character who would go on to become one of literature's most infamous villains, President Snow.

Cast details

As we see in the trailer, Tom Blyth takes on the role of a young Coriolanus Snow, a character previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland. Rachel Zegler, known for her breakout role in Spielberg's 'West Side Story,' stars as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute in The Hunger Games mentored by Snow. The ensemble also includes Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis, who plays the film's villain, Dr. Volumnia Gail. Director Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the original Hunger Games films has helmed the project.

What is the plot of the book?

Set 64 years before The Hunger Games, this prequel delves into the early life of Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes Panem's ruthless ruler. The film centers on his intricate relationship with Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12, during the 10th Annual Hunger Games. Snow, now a mentor, grapples with preserving his family's legacy, facing moral dilemmas, and battling between his compassionate and ruthless sides. This narrative enriches the Hunger Games universe, exploring themes of power, morality, and ambition in a gripping storyline. At last, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023, exclusively in movie theaters in the US, for now.

