The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Other Details

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins's best-selling prequel novel, is set to release in November this year. Francis Lawrence, who helmed the first three Hunger Games films, will direct the new film. Lawrence is also co-producing the film with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Compared to his appearances in the original Hunger Games films, Coriolanus Snow, in the prequel, is neither hostile nor bloodthirsty for power. He is, however, ambitious; at the age of 18, he becomes a mentor in the 10th Annual Hunger Games and is assigned to Lucy Gray Baird of District 12. What follows is a delicate relationship between him and Lucy, as well as his sensitive and frigid sides. Here is everything you need to know about the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

When will The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes be released?

The Rachel Zegler-starrer, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Where to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be available only in cinemas. There has been no announcement of where the film will be published on the streaming giant as of yet.

Watch the trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

On June 5, 2022, a teaser trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released. This trailer reveals nothing and largely announces the impending film. The highly renowned soundtrack returns changed for the prequel but is still composed by James Newton Howard. The closing image in the video, of a serpent writhing beneath a songbird, is the same as the cover of the book's original material.

On April 27, 2023, the complete trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was posted on Lionsgate's YouTube channel shortly after it was displayed during Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation. We also got a new promo film for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on August 8, 2023, inviting you to join the elite academy. On September 20, 2023, Lionsgate's YouTube account released the second full-length trailer for the upcoming action drama.

Who is the star cast in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Tom Blyth replaces Donald Sutherland as a younger Coriolanus Snow. Blyth, a rising star in the industry, has appeared as Glen Byam Shaw in the 2021 historical drama Benediction, as Archie Baldwin in the HBO series The Gilded Age, and as William H. Bonney in the Epix series Billy the Kid.

Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird, bringing her magnificent singing talent that catapulted her to fame. Her character was allegedly inspired in part by music legend Dolly Parton. Zegler is swiftly becoming one of the industry's hottest and most in-demand names after her acclaimed and award-winning performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg's 2021 rendition of West Side Story. She also appeared in the superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods as a supporting actress. She will soon assume the title role in Disney's live-action Snow White remake.

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis will play the film's villain, Dr. Volumnia Gail, and Jason Schwartzman will be the interview host for the 10th Hunger Games, Lucretius Flickerman, the ancestor of Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci), whom audiences previously saw in the previous Hunger Games films.

What is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes plot?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 prequel novel of the same name. According to Lionsgate's official synopsis, the movie revolves around the Hunger Games 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as a tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became Panem's tyrant The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth), the final hope for his dying lineage, the once-proud Snow family, which has fallen from prominence in a post-war Capitol.

With his job on the line, Snow grudgingly agrees to tutor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a girl from the poor District 12. However, once Lucy Gray's charm captivates Panem's audience, Snow sees an opportunity to change their fortunes. Snow joins forces with Lucy Gray to flip the odds in their favor, with everything he has worked for hanging in the balance. Snow, battling his instincts for good and evil, sets out on a race against time to survive and discover whether he will become a songbird or a serpent.

