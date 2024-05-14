Nicholas Galitzine needs no introduction. He is the internet's favorite actor today. The star rose to popularity after his smashing roles in Red, White, and Royal Blue and his recent film starring Anne Hathaway, The Idea of You. The sensational actor is a fan favorite and is going viral for all the right reasons. In his recent film, Galitzine played the role of pop star Hayes. Ever since his recent depiction, he has been either compared with another pop star or asked about his favorite artist. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Galitzine revealed which pop star he would like to collaborate with and go on tour with. Take a look!

ALSO READ: Nicholas Galitzine And Taylor Zakhar Perez Set To Return For Red, White & Royal Blue Sequel; Deets Inside

Nicholas Galitzine reveals which pop star he wants to go on tour with

Nicholas Galitzine isn't new to playing heartthrobs. From 2021's Cinderella to his breakout part in 2023's Red, White, and Royal Blue. And he didn’t fail to wow fans with his recent film as well. Keeping his character's pop star persona, there is a lot of chatter around Galitzine for his phenomenal role in Idea of You. Speaking of pop stars, the actor also happens to reveal who he would like to collaborate with and go on tour with.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Idea of You, the actor opened up about collaborating with pop stars. When asked who he would like to go on tour with, he said, “Oh my god, that’s a really good question. I was. I would’ve said boy genius, but I know they’ve just kind of disbanded. Maybe Lana Del Rey? She seems like she’d be good. I think there’s a collaboration there.”

Meanwhile The English actor has wowed audiences in recent years. But for his new film, The Idea of You, Galitzine faced a fresh challenge in his portrayal of Hayes Campbell. the 24-year-old lead singer of the world's most popular boy band.

Nicholas Galitzine opened up about his character comparison with Harry Styles

Nicholas Galitzine claimed his fictional musician character Hayes Campbell in The Idea of You had nothing to do with Harry Styles. The new romance stars Galitzine as a pop singer from a boy band called August Moon. who falls in love with Anne Hathaway's character Solène, a 40-something divorced woman. following a fortuitous meeting at Coachella.

Many admirers have compared Hayes to Styles, the 30-year-old former One Direction singer, since the book Idea of You was published in 2017. In an interview with People, Galitzine opened up about the comparison and said, “I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles, wants, and tastes, even in who he is as a musician."

The actor then said they took a lot of different references. And I believe the boy band as a whole was a mix of many different artists and groups. Galitzine then added that he wanted people to come and see the film with an open mind. He wants them to enjoy Hayes and August Moon and perhaps become fans of August Moon individually as well. Galitzine also said the movie has pretty catchy songs throughout the film.

Meanwhile, The Idea of You was released on May 2, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

