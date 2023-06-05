The Idol: Abel Tesfaye defends show against 'vulgar' and 'provocative' backlash, says 'We are not politicians'

HBO's recently released drama television series The Idol has been embroiled in controversy ever since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, the drama series was slammed by reviewers for being vulgar and cheap. Now, the cast of the show has defended it and shared their thoughts on the backlash.

Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp defend The Idol against backlash

The Idol is a drama series revolving around the toxic media environment, celebrity culture, and the power fame gives people. The controversial series has been facing criticism from reviewers as well as netizens across the Internet for its scandalous themes, extreme nudity, and kinky content, among other adult themes. The cast of the series including Depp and Tesfaye as well as director Sam Levinson have now shared their thoughts regarding it.

Talking about the nudity, Depp told The New York Times, "Her bareness, physically and emotionally, was a big part of the discussions that we all had. Those were decisions I was completely involved in." The 24-year-old explained, "There are many women who have felt exploited by the nudity they've done and have thought, I didn't feel great about that and added, "But I'm comfortable performing in that way, I enjoy it."

When asked about the controversial themes and aspects of the show, Depp said, "We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative and perhaps not for everyone. That was a draw for all of us. I do not think any of us were interested in making anything that was going to be, you know, fun for the whole family." Tesfaye chimed in, "When I first started making music, it was the exact same thing. It was provocative, and I knew it was going to be tough for people. And a lot of people didn't like it.

He added, "Not to compare it, but I feel that this is kind of like that again. This is not going to be for everybody, and that’s fine. We're not politicians." About the discourse, Levinson divulged, "That's what makes it exciting, that these discussions are fraught. I think running headfirst into that fire is what thrills us all." Tesfaye, who is known by his stage name The Weeknd said, "We wanted to make a fun show, as well. It's a thriller. There are a lot of topics, but it's really important that it's entertaining as well."

The Idol premiered on HBO on June 4, 2023, and revolves around pop star Jocelyn, played by Depp, and self-help guru as well as cult-leader Tedros, played by Tesfaye. The series highlights the showbiz world, the danger of too much power, the part manipulation plays in an individual's life, and other socially controversial themes. Levinson also confirmed that The Idol was taking place in the same universe as HBO's massively popular show Euphoria.

