The Idol: Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye opens up about the awkward sex scene with Lily-Rose Depp

The Idol, the latest drama series, which is currently streaming on HBO has been creating quite a stir on social media with its content and performances. The show, which features Lily-Rose Depp as the central character, has received mixed reviews due to its disturbing content. While Depp has managed to impress most audiences with her performances, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, who played a pivotal role in the project, has been receiving backlash for his 'lack' of acting skills. The disturbing sex scene featuring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd has also deeply irked the viewers.

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye opens up about the awkward sex scene with Lily-Rose Depp

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye opened up about the mixed reviews received by the HBO show. The singer, who tried a hand at acting with the HBO show, also reacted to the adverse reactions towards the show's awkward sex scene featuring him and Lily-Rose Depp. According to The Weeknd, that scene was supposed to be awkward, and there is nothing 'sexy' about it.

"There’s nothing sexy about it. However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to this: this guy is way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here," said Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye in his chat with GQ Magazine. "The sex, it’s so gluttonous. Especially in Episode 2. ‘Gluttony’ is the only word I can think of to describe the scene. Tedros can’t believe he’s there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor," he concluded.

About The Idol

The Idol will have its grand premiere on HBO on June 4, Sunday. The show, which was originally expected to release by the second half of 2022, was later pushed to mid-2023 due to production issues. Reportedly, The Idol was delayed after Sam Levinson replaced Amy Seimetz as the director, and re-wrote and re-shot the already-filmed episode. The HBO series features Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, and many others in supporting roles. The Idol is jointly created by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson.

