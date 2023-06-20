The Idol co-creator reveals idea behind Abel Tesfaye’s creepy role; ‘The guy’s a douchebag’

The Idol, the recently released HBO drama series has been making headlines lately for its explicit content, especially the disturbing sexual scenes that are leaving audiences extremely uncomfortable. Lily-Rose Depp, the leading lady of the show managed to impress the audience with her sincere performance despite its problematic subject and weak writing.

But, singer Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, who made his acting debut with The Idol, has been receiving so much flak from HBO viewers and cine-goers for his 'lack' of acting skills. The singer-turned-actor's deeply toxic character Tedros made things worse for him, as the viewers are finding it impossible to connect with him or the performance of Tesfaye.

The Idol co-creator reveals the idea behind Abel Tesfaye’s creepy role

In his recent appearance on Crafting The Family in Max, Sam Levinson, who is the co-creator of The Idol, opened up about Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd's character Tedros, and the idea behind creating it. According to the director, there's nothing 'hypnotizing or mysterious' about Tedros, who is clearly a 'douchebag'.

"We’re in Abel’s house, we’re talking it through, imagining the character Tedros. And I would say, ‘Imagine you have all of the dreams that you have of what you want to do in life, in terms of music, and your career, all of the aspirations — but imagine you have none of the talents. That’s who this character is,'" said Sam Levinson as he recalled how he narrated the role to Abel Tesfaye.

"There’s nothing really mysterious or hypnotizing about him. And we did that on purpose with his look, his outfits, his hair — the guy’s a douchebag," added the director. "You can tell he cares so much about what he looks like and thinks he looks good. But then you see these weird moments of him alone — he rehearses, he’s calculated. And he needs to do that, or he has nothing, he’s pathetic," he concluded.

When Abel Tesfaye decoded Tedros

In a recent interview, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye commented similarly about his character Tedros from The Idol. The actor-singer also opened up about his awkward sex scene with Lily-Rose Depp from the show. "The sex, it’s so gluttonous. Especially in Episode 2. ‘Gluttony’ is the only word I can think of to describe the scene. Tedros can’t believe he’s there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor," stated Tesfaye as he decoded Tedros.

ALSO READ: The Idol: Intimacy coordinator lashes out at HBO for ‘making fun’ of her profession in Lily-Rose Depp’s show