The Idol: Controversial series ft. Lily-Rose Depp gets standing ovation, reviewers call it 'p*rnhub odyssey'

French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp and Canadian musician The Weeknd's upcoming series The Idol premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Even though the series received a standing ovation, reviewers have a lot of harsh stuff to say about the series post its premiere on Monday, May 22, 2023. Continue reading to know more details about the same.

The Idol receives standing ovation but sparks controversy

The controversial HBO series premiered its first two episodes during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and was met with a five-minute standing ovation, as per reports. Despite the claps it received, The Idol is getting harsh criticism for certain reviewers for being too scandalous and vulgar. As per the reviews circulating the Internet, the series created as well as produced by The Weeknd has a lot of s*x scenes, nudity, and debatable aspects.

The Idol, which became the first television series to debut at Cannes, mentions socialite Kim Kardashian and showcases the toxic media culture Britney Spears had to face back in the 90s. The screening revealed that revenge p*rn shots of Depp's character Jocelyn with bodily fluids on her face, as well as masturbation scenes, are included in the series. Jocelyn is a rising pop star who goes through the dark path of fame while The Weeknd plays the role of Tedros, a self-help guru and the manipulative leader of a modern-day cult.

"When you're famous, everyone lies to you," Depp's character says. Her best friend and assistant warns her that The Weeknd's character is "so rapey" but Jocelyn responds, "I kinda like that about him." The series is reportedly full of kink, dirty talk, nudity, scam incidents, and adult themes which has sparked controversy regarding how much is too much. Apart from Depp and The Weeknd, The Idol also features Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, and others in supporting roles.

Reviewers call The Idol a 'p*rnhub odyssey'

Reviewers who attended the screening of The Idol are not backing down from calling out the HBO series. Netizens are surprised at the harsh criticism the early reviews of The Idol is getting. Variety's co-editor-in-chief wrote, "Lots of strong reactions to #TheIdol out of #Cannes2023 — ranging from 'I hated it' to 'the TV version of clickbait' to 'I don't need to see any more of Lily-Rose Depp naked.'" Most reviews call it a p*orn series in simple words.

While one columnist tweeted, "Yeah, THE IDOL has the EUPHORIA vibes you might expect but it's really more like somebody put BLACK SWAN, SUCCESSION, and SECRETARY in a blender and let it rip. Prepare yourself for quite the discourse... #cannes," another reviewer was brutal as he commented, "'The Idol,' or 50 SHADES OF TESFAYE: A P*rnhub-homepage odyssey starring Lily-Rose Depp's areolas and The Weeknd's greasy rat tail." The Idol will be availabe for streaming on HBO on June 4, 2023.