The Idol creator Sam Levinson says Lily-Rose Depp is a 'gifted' performer: She can laugh and cry on cue

HBO series The Idol faced controversy even before its release. The first episode of the controversial series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson was unveiled on Sunday. According to Deadline, in the first episode, the audience gets introduced to Lily-Rose Depp's Jocelyn who is a global superstar and is ready to return to tour after a nervous breakdown. The episode opens with a close-up of Jocelyn's face, as she receives instructions from a photographer who directs her to specific emotions, from happy to vulnerable to upset.

Levinson praises Lily-Rose Depp’s performance

About the crafting of the series which aired after the episode, Sam Levinson said that the first shot tells you everything you need to know about Jocelyn. He spoke about Lily-Rose Depp and called her a ‘gifted’ performer. “She can laugh on cue, cry on cue. You see how good this character is at manipulating us emotionally,” explained the creator. Not only that but also Lily is an excellent performer who can deceive the audience flawlessly, Levinson said.

The Idol from Levinson’s POV

Sam Levinson explained, the series is about “an artist who feels stuck, who also feels pressured by the expectations of the world at large, and is trying to figure out who she is and what she wants to say.” The cinematic approach is actually derivative of reality television. This show is about having a little bit more ‘skepticism’ about celebrities who people ultimately idolize.

What to expect from The Idol: First Episode?

After the camera pans out, a part of a photoshoot for her new album can be seen. As Jocelyn lies on a table, wearing only a red, silk, backless dress (inspired by a slim Aarons photograph of Marilyn Monroe), the intimacy coordinator rushes in to make sure her nudity follows Rider. She then tries to explain that she's perfectly comfortable showing more of her body. But an argument ensues among the men in the room about whether it's appropriate for her to be undressed in the photos.

Gradually it becomes clear how many people are making decisions for Jocelyn, often without her involvement. From her assistants at the music label to her plethora of publicists, Jocelyn is ironically often the last person in on the details of her own life. In an interview, when she was asked who she answers to, Jocelyn says, "God." But, it is clear that she is not as free as she wants to imagine until she meets Tedros (Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a gloomy past and motives.

