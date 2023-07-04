The Idol: Did the finale of controversial HBO show take a dig at Kanye West? DEETS here

The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye have been surrounded by controversies ever since it premiered. This HBO show has been criticized for graphic nudity and sexually explicit scenes. This show premiered on HBO on June 4, 2023 and came to an end on July 4, 2023.

However, it seems that The Idol came to an end after throwing some serious shade at Kanye West. Here is everything to know about the same.

The Idol throws shade at Kanye West

It seems that The Idol finale which aired on Sunday starring Lily Rose Depp as Jocelyn and The Weeknd as Tedros threw a shade on Kanye West in reference to his alleged appreciation for Adolf Hitler.

In the finale, pop star Jocelyn tries to convince her management team that she was ready to go back on stage. Jocelyn’s agent said, “You know, f–king Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler” in reference to the pop star’s relationship with cult leader Tedros.

In The Idol series, Tedros preys on vulnerable and troubled pop star Jocelyn after the death of her mother.

Kanye West’s appreciation for Adolf Hitler

In November 2022, Kanye West was sued by an ex-employee over the numerous situations in which he reportedly praised Nazis and Hitler. West reached a settlement agreement with the ex-employee outside the court and had denied any such claims. Later CNN reported that Kanye West wanted to name his 2018 album – Hitler after the German dictator but changed his mind in the end. In an interview with TMZ, West had also shown his appreciation for Hitler and said that slavery was a ‘choice’.

Even now Kanye West found himself in a heap of legal troubles over his behavior in the last couple of years with several high-end companies like Adidas, Vogue, and Gap severing their ties with the rapper.

