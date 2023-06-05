The Idol: Did You Spot Alexa Damie aka Madddy Perez in the Show?

Fans of the HBO series Euphoria were in for a surprise during the premiere of Sam Levinson's latest show, The Idol. Alexa Demie, renowned for her portrayal of Maddy Perez in Euphoria, made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the first episode of The Idol, leaving viewers eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.

Demie's Memorable Appearance

In The Idol's premiere, Demie's character can be seen in an enthusiastic encounter with pop star Jocelyn (portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp), creative director Caleb (Troye Sivan), assistant Leia (Rachel Sennott), and backup dancer Dyanne (Jennie Kim) as they enter the club owned by Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd). The group enjoys drinks together before Jocelyn embarks on a fateful encounter with Tedros on the dance floor.

Euphoria and The Idol's Shared Universe

Confirming fans' speculation, Sam Levinson, the co-creator of The Idol alongside Abel Tesfaye, revealed during the series' Cannes preview that Euphoria and The Idol exist in the same universe, as reported by Wonderland. This revelation opens up the possibility for exciting crossovers and connections between the two shows.

While The Idol's premiere has garnered attention, the series has also faced its share of negative reports. Rolling Stone published an article in March highlighting the challenging production environment, with crew members noting scenes reminiscent of "torture porn." However, cast members of The Idol have come to Levinson's defense, with Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Destiny, one of Jocelyn's managers, stating that the show's production was not out of the ordinary. Despite the mixed reactions, The Idol continues to air new episodes every Sunday on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET, promising viewers a captivating journey into the world of music, fame, and the unexpected.

