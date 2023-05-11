The Idol: From premiere date to the star cast, Here’s details about Lily-Rose Depp’s show

The Idol, the highly anticipated drama series which has been slated to stream on HBO, has been garnering attention with its promising official trailers. The series, which follows the life of a controversial pop star, features Lily Rose-Depp in the lead role. After its grand premiere at the much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2023, The Idol will have its premiere on HBO in June. The drama series, which is co-created by Sam Levinson and famous singer The Weeknd, has also been making headlines with the controversies surrounding its making.

The Idol: Here's everything to know about the plot

From the official trailers which went viral on the internet, it is evident that The Idol revolves around the life of Jocelyn, a controversial pop star, and her chaotic life. Lily Rose-Depp appears as the central character, Jocelyn in the series, which features co-creator Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye in the role of Tedros, a mysterious self-help coach with whom she develops a strained romantic relationship. While he tries to earn her trust, people around Jocelyn are seen believing that Tedros 'brainwashed' her.

The trailers suggest that the series focuses on Jocelyn, who is recovering from a nervous breakdown, that critically impacted her last musical tour. However, she is determined to emerge as the biggest pop icon in the world. Meanwhile, a supporting character defines her as 'the last truly fucking, nasty, bad pop girl." The trailer also throws in quite a few Britney Spears references, including her classic song 'Gimme More’, leaving the audiences more curious.

The Idol: Premiere Date and Star Cast

As per the latest updates, The Idol will have its grand premiere on HBO on June 4, Sunday. Even though the show was originally expected to release by the second half of 2022, it was later pushed to mid-2023 due to production issues. According to the reports published by Rolling Stone, the makers of The Idol were "in the dark on when the show will make it to air, and have little idea about what the final version will look like." If the reports are to be believed, The Idol was delayed after Sam Levinson replaced Amy Seimetz as the director, and re-wrote and re-shot the already-filmed episode.

When it comes to the cast and crew, the HBO series Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, and many others in the supporting roles. The Idol is jointly created by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson.

