The Idol: How to watch the series? Streaming details, episode guide and everything you need to know

HBO’s controversial new series ‘The Idol’ is coming with new episodes for its fans. The drama series is set to premiere on Sunday, June 4, 2023. It stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson wrote the six-part miniseries with an allegedly toxic set. After debuting at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the show received a lot of criticism. Here is everything you need to know about The Idol.

Where can you watch The Idol?

The Idol is exclusively available on HBO. It will be released on June 4, Sunday. You can stream it on Max as well.

How many episodes are there in The Idol?

The Idol has six episodes. The first three episodes are called "Pop Tarts & Rat Tales," "Double Fantasy," and "Daybreak.” However, the names of the final three episodes has not been disclosed yet. Check out the details for when each episode will premiere below:

Episode 1: "Pop Tarts & Rat Tales" (June 4th)

Episode 2: "Double Fantasy" (June 11th)

Episode 3: "Daybreak" (June 18th)

Episode 4: (June 25th)

Episode 5: (July 2nd)

Episode 6: (July 9th)

About The Idol

The Idol is about a pop star named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who is trying to reinvent herself following a mental breakdown. But her plans to rebuild her image and regain public acclaim are complicated when she meets Tedros (Abel Tesfaye). He is a self-help guru with dubious motives. While under Tedros’ influence, Jocelyn embarks on a glamorous journey to rebrand herself that could change the course of her life forever.

The Idol is an American drama television series created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson. The series focuses on an aspiring pop idol (Lily-Rose Depp) and her complex relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye).

The first two episodes premiered on May 22, 2023 at 76th Cannes Film Festival where it was panned by critics for its graphic sexual content and themes. However, Lily-Rose Depp addressed the critic saying, “I think the daringness of all of the scenes was something that added to the character's rawness. Also, to my desire to go there and explore the character to the best I could.” Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Idol: Controversial series ft. Lily-Rose Depp gets standing ovation, reviewers call it 'p*rnhub odyssey'