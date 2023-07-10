The Idol: Is Selena Gomez unhappy with ex The Weeknd over uncanny similarities in controversial series?

The similarities between Selena Gomez and Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn in The Idol seems quite obvious. Recently, The Daily Mail reported that Selena Gomez is not happy with her ex boyfriend The Weeknd for using her real-life pain as entertainment. This comes after multiple similarities that can be drawn between Selena Gomez and Lily-Rose Depp’s character from controversial HBO series The Idol. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez unhappy with The Weeknd over similarities in The Idol

An insider told The Daily Mail, “The similarities between Selena's life and Jocelyn's life are just uncanny. Being [that] she actually dated The Weeknd, it is even more creepy for her. Her real-life pain was used for entertainment value and that really irks her out.” The insider added, “Everyone in her team who has known her for a very long time is dumbfounded by this, but at the end of the day Selena is going to do what she always does – rise above and move on.”

Selena Gomez and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye dated for ten months in 2017 before parting their ways.

Selena Gomez similarities with Jocelyn in The Idol

The glaring similarities between Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn in The Idol and Selena Gomez can be identified even by the people who have not watched the controversial series.

One of the most striking similarities between Jocelyn and Gomez is that they began their careers as child actors. The Wolves singer dated The Weeknd in real life while Jocelyn falls in love with Tedros (Abel’s on screen character) in The Idol.

In 2016, Gomez canceled her remaining shows of Revival world tour, citing mental health issues like anxiety, panic attacks, and depression following her lupus diagnosis. Similarly Jocelyn canceled her world tour due to her mother's passing.

Both Selena Gomez and Lily-Rose Depp’s character also adores their fans in a similar manner.

