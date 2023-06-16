The Idol: Is the controversial show returning for a second season? HBO responds

Following the criticism of the HBO show The Idol due to graphic nudity and controversial sex scenes, speculations were being made that it will not return for the second season. Page Six reported that The Weeknd, the executive producer and lead of the show is not planning a second season following massive backlash from the viewers. The viewership also dipped for The Idol from the first episode to the second episode.

Now, HBO has responded to the speculations that The Idol will not be returning for the second season. Here is what the network has to say.

HBO on return of ‘The Idol’ second season

The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye has been surrounded with controversies ever since its premiere. Lily and The Weeknd’s acting has been described as ‘comically bad’ while the sex scenes have been called ‘disgusting’. All this has led to the rumors that this controversial HBO show will not be returning for the second season. However, HBO has squashed any such rumors.

HBO wrote in a tweet: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Previously a source told Page Six said, “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series. The door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process … we’re only two episodes in.”

The Page Six source also added that HBO was not shocked by the graphic scenes of The Idol as they were aware how Sam Levinson’s shows works.

Previously the first iteration of The Idol directed by original director Amy Seimetz was completely scrapped. Tesfaye and Levinson completely reworked the show after Seimetz left. Later Rolling Stone reported that the Seimetz iteration had feminist-leaning storyline which was scrapped.

The Idol premiered on HBO on June 4, 2023 and its episodes airs every Sunday.

