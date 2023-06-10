The Idol premiere: Lily-Rose Depp makes a bold style statement in a sheer white dress; See PICS

Lily-Rose Depp, the popular star kid-turned-actress is now garnering excellent reviews for her performance as a troubled rock star in the latest HBO drama series, The Idol. After the first episode of the show hit the screens, the budding actress is now receiving immense love from the audiences and has been considered a solid talent. However, it is Lily-Rose Depp's recent fashion choice, which is making headlines lately.

Lily-Rose Depp makes a bold fashion statement at The Idol premiere

The young actress recently took to her official social media handles and posted a series of pictures from the making days of The Idol to the show's recently held premiere. However, what caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts is the bold fashion choice the actress made, on the premiere of her ambitious HBO show. In the picture, Lily-Rose Depp is seen in a sheer white naked dress with a halter neck. She completed her look with a messed high bun, and statement cat eye make-up look.

"The idol premieres tonight <3 I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me. Shooting it was the most special experience I’ve ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together. My idol fam you know who you are- I love you guys so much," wrote Lily-Rose Depp, who also thanked the makers, cast and crew of her show, in the post.

Check out Lily-Rose Depp's post, below:

All you need to know about The Idol

In The Idol, Lily-Rose plays the central character Jocelyn, a troubled pop star. Abel 'The Weekend' Tesfaye appears in the role of a mysterious self-help guru. The series features a promising star cast in the supporting roles, including Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hank Azaria, and many others. The Idol is produced by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson.

