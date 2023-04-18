The Idol teaser: Lily-Rose Depp plays the controversial pop star in HBO's drama series

HBO is finally set to release its highly anticipated drama series, The Idol, in June, this year. The much-awaited show, which is headlined by the popular actress-model Lily-Rose Depp, is slated to have its grand global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival of 2023. Amidst the reports of problematic production of the show, HBO has now released the fourth teaser of The Idol, to the much excitement of cine-goers. As the earlier teasers suggested, Lily-Rose Depp is playing a controversial pop star in the series.

The Idol teaser 4 is out

The highly promising fourth teaser of The Idol gives a sneak peek into the show, which revolves around pop sensation Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and her tumultuous life. Jocelyn is seen recovering from a nervous breakdown, that negatively affected her last musical tour. She is determined to emerge as the biggest pop star in the world. One of the supporting characters defines her as 'the last truly fucking, nasty, bad pop girl." Meanwhile, Jocelyn comes across Tedros (played by Abel 'The Weekend' Tesfaye), a mysterious nightclub owner with whom she develops a special bond.

The biggest highlight of the teaser is the Britney Spears references, including her classic song 'Gimme More' which is used in the narrative. From teaser 4, it is evident that The Idol is going to be a binge-worthy experience for film fanatics across the globe. The show, which is co-created by Sam Levinson, promises a complex and layered narrative that dives into many elements including pop music, sex, and drugs.

Watch The Idol teaser 4, below:

