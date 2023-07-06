The Idol: The Weekend drops major hints for second season despite poor reviews; Here's what he said

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp starrer The Idol is one of the most controversial HBO shows this year. The show has been receiving criticism ever since its release and it continues to face backlash for graphic nudity and sexually explicit scenes. The Idol show premiered on HBO on June 4, 2023, and came to an end on July 4, 2023. Amidst poor reviews, The Weeknd hinted that there might be a second season of the show upcoming.

Is second season of The Idol upcoming?

Recently, the Canadian singer hinted that there might be a second season of The Idol. On July 3, The Weeknd took to his Instagram to announce the ending of the show. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Depp and others, the singer wrote, "the finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey. Jocelyn forever." The post of The Weeknd made fans wonder if there would be a second season of the controversial show.

Taking to the comments section of The Weeknd's post, netizens commented negatively. Most of them expressed their anger and asked what was the point of doing the show.

In an interview with Variety earlier this week, The Idol star DaVine Joy Randolph also gave a hint that the series might return for a second season even though the first season ended unexpectedly. When she was asked if they are in talks for the second season, Randolph said, "Oh yeah, for sure. I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd and Randolph's commented days after HBO responded to a Page Six report which claimed that The Idol would not be up for a second season as it was “always intended" for a limited series.

