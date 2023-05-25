The Idol: What is the controversy about the new HBO series? EXPLAINED

Even before its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, the eagerly awaited TV show ‘The Idol’ sparked headlines. Produced by Sam Levinson of 'Euphoria' and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, this series, which has been compared to 'Euphoria', is described as scandalous, sensual, and certain to stir up controversy. It explores the dark side of popular music.

What’s the controversy about the upcoming HBO show?

The explicit and contentious character of ‘The Idol’ has sparked controversy among critics, who contend that it promotes damaging narratives and falls short of providing a thorough analysis of the entertainment business. Despite receiving a standing ovation at Cannes, the show's largely unfavorable reviews have lowered hopes for its HBO debut on June 4.

In the movie 'The Idol', The Weeknd plays Tedros, a charismatic nightclub owner and cult leader who develops a tumultuous bond with Lily-Rose Depp's character, struggling pop sensation Jocelyn. As per reports, the first two episodes of the show received a five-minute standing ovation in Cannes. Critics, on the other hand, have not shown the same excitement. The show has been criticized for being blatantly sexual and for what some have referred to as "torture porn."

The Idol: Cast and charachters

Despite the ongoing drama, one cannot ignore the outstanding performances that the cast gave. Lily-Rose Depp is excellent as Jocelyn because she vividly and meaningfully captures the struggles of a growing star. The Weeknd has done a great job portraying Tedros, considering that it is his first substantial acting role. Moreover, the supporting group includes a mix of renowned musicians and actresses. The intricate plot gained new depth as a result. Both viewers and critics are interested in seeing how The Idol develops as the show progresses.

