The Idol: Why is Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd show ending with episode 5? EXPLAINED

HBO recently unveiled a teaser for The Weeknd's and Lily Rose Depp's contoversial show, The Idol. The teaser announces that the show's fifth episode, titled Jocelyn Forever is going to be its last.

This is a shocking development for the fans of the show, which is directed by Euphoria alum Sam Levinson. The show was initially planned as a six-episode mini-series, but with the recent announcement, it can be assumed, there were some changes to the script when Levinson took over.

The Idol's troubled production

Ever since its premiere at Cannes, the Idol starring pop star The Weeknd and Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp has been in near constant headlines. The major reasons are its graphic depiction of nudity, the racy sex scenes, and the way the character of The Weeknd is portrayed.

A major sign of these troubles was foreseen when Amy Seimetz, the original director of the show departed in the middle of production. At that time, the show was supposed to have a total of 6 episodes. After her departure though, HBO brought in Euphoria director Sam Levinson.

Once Levinson took over, there were reported to be significant changes to the show, one of which ended up being the reduced episode count. According to the Euphoria director, these many episodes are enough for him to wrap up the show.

Is there a future of The Idol?

The Idol was initially planned to be a limited series of six episodes. Even though the episode count has declined, there's still uncertainty about the limited series tag of the show.

There have been some contradicting reports regarding the show's continuation, though largely speaking the consensus seems to be that HBO may not want to continue with it any further.

Ever since the show debuted in Cannes, the critics have been up in arms against the show. The graphic nudity, irresponsibly filmed sex-scenes, and various behind-the-screen troubles have been at the forefront of their criticism. The actors' performances, especially that of the pop star transitioning to actor The Weeknd, have been rated as less than satisfactory.

With this show, HBO had hopes of achieving another Euphoria-like hit, a show with bad press initially but gaining massive ratings. But despite having the same director, The Idol has failed on that count as well making, constantly averaging even below Euphoria's first season.

All these reasons make the future of the show very unlikely.

