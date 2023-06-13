The Idol: Why is The Weeknd facing backlash over the X-rated scene in HBO show’s new episode?

Viewers were horrified with The Idol's latest NSFW scenes and dirty talking featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in the new episode.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Jun 13, 2023   |  12:58 PM IST  |  246
The Idol (Image via IMDb)
The Idol (Image via IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Fans were horrified with the sexual scene in The Idol which aired during the new episode
  • Viewers bashed The Weeknd on social media for such sexually graphic lines

The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye have been surrounded by controversies ever since it premiered. This HBO show has been criticized for graphic nudity and sexually explicit scenes. The new episode which aired on Sunday has received even severe backlash with The Weeknd at its center. Here is everything to know about the same.    

Abel Tesfaye in The Idol (Image via IMDb)

The Weeknd faces backlash

Fans were horrified with the s*x scene in The Idol which aired during the new episode on Sunday. The scene in the question shows The Weeknd’s character Tedros ‘pretty disturbing’ NSFW dirty talk. He seduces the emotionally vulnerable pop star Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and commands her to perform various s*x acts. Tedros in The Idol can be seen saying lines like “Make that throat wet for me” and “Imagine my tongue on your pu**y — my fat tongue.” The scene also featured several other sexually explicit lines by The Weeknd.  

Fans reaction

After this scene aired, The Idol received more criticism and backlash on social media. Viewers were very upset with The Weeknd and took to social media to express the same.

The Idol (Image via IMDb)

One user tweeted, “someone put the entire sex scene from the idol and.. let’s just say I lost respect for the weeknd” while the other one wrote, “I really need Abel to get dragged for this nasty scene in The Idol.” Another person chimed in, “I’m sorry I don’t care what you do but doing it on tv especially GRAPHICALLY is weird” Some users went even as far as to say that they have completely lost their respect for the Blinding Lights singer and will never look at him the same.  

Lily-Rose Depp’s acting has also been described as ‘comically bad’ in The Idol as she plays the role of an emotionally vulnerable pop star set out on a mission to rise to top.

Advertisement

The Idol premiered on June 4, 2023 and its episodes air on Sundays at 9:00 P.M. on HBO.  

ALSO READ: The Idol: Will there be season 2? Actor shares details

The Idol

Where can I watch The Idol?
You can watch The Idol on HBO Max
When will new episode of The Idol release?
The new episodes of The Idol will air on Sundays on HBO Max.
Who is in The Idol?
The Idol stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!