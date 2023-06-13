The Idol: Why is The Weeknd facing backlash over the X-rated scene in HBO show’s new episode?

The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye have been surrounded by controversies ever since it premiered. This HBO show has been criticized for graphic nudity and sexually explicit scenes. The new episode which aired on Sunday has received even severe backlash with The Weeknd at its center. Here is everything to know about the same.

The Weeknd faces backlash

Fans were horrified with the s*x scene in The Idol which aired during the new episode on Sunday. The scene in the question shows The Weeknd’s character Tedros ‘pretty disturbing’ NSFW dirty talk. He seduces the emotionally vulnerable pop star Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and commands her to perform various s*x acts. Tedros in The Idol can be seen saying lines like “Make that throat wet for me” and “Imagine my tongue on your pu**y — my fat tongue.” The scene also featured several other sexually explicit lines by The Weeknd.

Fans reaction

After this scene aired, The Idol received more criticism and backlash on social media. Viewers were very upset with The Weeknd and took to social media to express the same.

One user tweeted, “someone put the entire sex scene from the idol and.. let’s just say I lost respect for the weeknd” while the other one wrote, “I really need Abel to get dragged for this nasty scene in The Idol.” Another person chimed in, “I’m sorry I don’t care what you do but doing it on tv especially GRAPHICALLY is weird” Some users went even as far as to say that they have completely lost their respect for the Blinding Lights singer and will never look at him the same.

Lily-Rose Depp’s acting has also been described as ‘comically bad’ in The Idol as she plays the role of an emotionally vulnerable pop star set out on a mission to rise to top.

The Idol premiered on June 4, 2023 and its episodes air on Sundays at 9:00 P.M. on HBO.

