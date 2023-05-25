The Idol: Will there be season 2? Actor shares details

The American actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph received the loudest and heartiest applause at the Lumiere Theatre on Monday night when Sam Levinson's show ‘The Idol’ premiered. Randolph is well-known for her performance in Hulu's romantic television series High Fidelity. In the HBO series ‘The Idol’, Randolph is portraying the role of Destiny, the confidante to tragic pop singer Jocelyn played by Lily-Rose Depp. The show is slated to release on June 4 and each episode will run for around 50 minutes.

Randolph on a potential second season of ‘The Idol’

Speaking at Deadline's Cannes studio, Randolph revealed that she thinks there is a possibility for the show to expand. She said,

“I absolutely think there’s a season two. I’m not saying it’s official, but there’s definitely a whole vast world that could be developed.” She further added: “Absolutely, I’d come back for season two.” Da'Vine Joy Randolph

The Idol: What is it all about?

The Idol, which is directed by Sam Levinson and co-created by Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, is based on the music industry in Los Angeles. The show revolves around a female pop singer (Depp) who develops feelings for a mysterious L.A. nightclub owner (Tesfaye), the head of a covert cult. The Idol has been one of the most talked-about shows of the year thanks to its high-profile ensemble and Tesfaye's first significant screen performance.

Speaking about the ongoing controversy surrounding the show, Randolph said “I wouldn’t even be a part of no mess like that,” she said. “So for me, I just let people think what they think. But I was excited. We’re not even out yet, and people are getting worked up.” Apart from Randolph, the show boasts of talented actors like Tesfaye, Depp, Moses Sumney, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Mike Dean, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, and South Korean artist Jennie Kim.

More about Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, an American actress and singer, was born on May 21, 1986. She rose to fame in 2012 as Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway production of Ghost: The Musical. The show bagged her a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

At the beginning of her career, she did two films ‘The Angriest Man in Brooklyn’ (2014) and ‘Office Christmas Party’ (2016). She has also appeared in several television shows, including Selfie (2014) and People of Earth (2016–17). She has garnered a lot of her role as Lady Reed in the 2019 biographical movie Dolemite Is My Name. Randolph played the chief protagonist in the romantic comedy TV show High Fidelity in 2020.

