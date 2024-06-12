The Instigators’ First Footage Shows Matt Damon And Casey Affleck In High-Speed Chase; WATCH

For those who have been eagerly waiting to have their eyes on Matt Damon and Casey Aflleck’s latest project, the recently released footage revealed a bit of what it could look like. Apple TV+ recently released a compilation video that had a few sequences from The Instigators.

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck’s The Instigators

The streamer released its Coming to Apple TV+ video, comprising a number of series and movies that are about to be released on the platform. While the compilation video had many movie buffs intrigued, it even had the fans of Matt Damon and Casey Affleck excited as the clip had some footage from the actor’s upcoming film, The Instigators.

One can see two sequences from the movie in it. The first time we have our eyes on the two actors is when they are seen wearing all-black clothes, where they seemingly look like robbers. Another piece of footage that has both Damon and Affleck on screen for a long time is at 0:59 minutes, when a high-speed car chase sequence appears in the compilation.

This time it is not just the actor from the legendary movie Good Will Hunting but also Oscar-nominated actress Hong Chau, riding shotgun alongside Damon. The scene then cuts to Casey Affleck telling Damon, "Maybe I should drive."

The cast of The Instigators also includes Paul Walter Hauser, Michael Stuhlbarg, Ving Rhames, and Alfred Molina. The movie would even have Toby Jones, Jack Harlow, and Ron Perlman, where Chau would play the role of a therapist.

What seemed to be a typical heist movie at first turns out to be a comedy that will be packed with action. As per a report by ScreenRant, Affleck, who co-wrote the movie, has mentioned that his upcoming project is going to be a "buddy action comedy."

Other movies in Apple TV+ compilation video

The latest video that was released on YouTube by Apple TV+ gave a ferocious look at a number of news series and new films, along with some of the most loved shows.

The video begins with Madame Web star Adam Scott, who is returning for his series Severance, but also shows Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, and a number of great actors who will be seen on the streaming platform soon.

The list of new series shown in the video includes Dark Matter, Presumed Innocent, Lady in the Lake, and Bad Monkey, while the returning ones have Pachinko, Slow Horses, Severance, Shrinking, and Silo.

Along with The Instigators, the new films that will hit the platform soon are Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s Fly Me To The Moon and Wolfs, starring Pitt along with George Clooney and more.

