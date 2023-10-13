The Iron Claw : All you need to know about the sports biopic starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White

The trailer for the upcoming wrestling drama, The Iron Claw has been released, featuring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as the leading actors. The film, set to be distributed by A24, known for its 2022 Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, chronicles the real-life story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty's rise in the 1980s.

The Iron Claw: Storyline and cast

The film, The Iron Claw written and directed by Sean Durkin, portrays the Von Erich brothers' journey to fame in the competitive world of professional wrestling during the 1980s. The story primarily focuses on the oldest and middle brothers, Kevin (played by Zac Efron) and Kerry (played by Jeremy Allen White), who are their father's favorites. This status brings high expectations, but they also face their father's harsh demands and ambitious goals as he pushes them to continue the wrestling legacy he established two decades earlier. However, their path to superstardom is plagued by a looming curse that haunts the Von Erich family, leading to multiple tragic events. Today, Kevin is the sole surviving Von Erich from his generation.

The cast of The Iron Claw includes Zac Efron, known for his role in Disney's High School Musical, and his dramatic performances in movies like The Greatest Beer Run Ever and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Jeremy Allen White, famous for his role in Shameless, plays a significant role in the film. Other cast members include Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James.

ALSO READ: Selling Sunset 7 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season of popular reality television series

The Iron Claw: Release date and trailer

The film's release date is set for December 22 in theaters across the United States, and it has been financed and produced by A24, with co-financing from Access Entertainment and BBC Film. The Iron Claw promises an intense and gripping portrayal of the Von Erich family's wrestling journey in the 1980s, with Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White leading the way. With its talented cast and compelling storyline, this film is poised to be a must-watch for wrestling enthusiasts and movie lovers alike. It invites audiences to witness the world of professional wrestling and experience the challenges and victories of the Von Erichs.

ALSO READ: Anyone But You: First look of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com movie revealed after viral romance rumors during filming