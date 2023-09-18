The Jennifer Hudson Show reportedly pauses production amid Drew Barrymore controversy: Here's what we know

Drew Barrymore recently took to social media to address all the controversy around the return of her talk show. And she finally decided to 'listen to' everyone and pull back the show. Amid this, one of the talk shows that was revived in the midst of the ongoing writers' strike is pausing all production. It was The Jennifer Hudson show that brought out the announcement that all work was pausing for the time being, reports Variety Here is everything to know about the report.

Jennifer Hudson Show pauses production

As per Variety, The highly anticipated return of the Jennifer Hudson Show has hit a snag as it postpones its planned premiere and pauses production amidst a backdrop of mounting backlash stemming from the ongoing writers' strike. The talk show, hosted by the renowned singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, was originally set to debut its new season on Monday, September 18, 2023. However, recent developments in the daytime television landscape have prompted a reevaluation of the show's scheduling.

The decision to delay The Jennifer Hudson Show comes in the wake of controversy around the same time as Drew Barrymore's return, who publicly announced the revival of her own talk show while writers are actively participating in strikes. Barrymore, initially determined to proceed with her show's production, faced considerable criticism for her stance. Her announcement sparked a wave of backlash from the public, concerned that her decision would undermine the ongoing industry strikes.

What happened in Drew Barrymore's case?

Drew Barrymore initially announced the return of her daytime talk show amid the ongoing writers' strike, sparking backlash. In response to public criticism and concerns that her decision undermined the strike, Barrymore posted an apology video on Instagram, explaining her intent to follow the rules and support industry workers' jobs. However, as the controversy persisted, she ultimately decided to pause the production of her show until the strike concluded.

In her Instagram statement, Barrymore expressed her commitment to a swift resolution for the entertainment industry and apologized for any hurt caused. The incident highlights the complex challenges faced by talk show hosts during the strike. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

