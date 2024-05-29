The Jinx Part Two Ending Explained: Robert Durst's Web Of Deceit Gets Unveiled

Robert Durst evaded justice for many years due to the complicity of his family and others, but he finally faced consequences for his crimes.

At the end of The Jinx Part Two, a twist emerges involving Durst's second wife, Debrah Charatan, who helped manage his money and avoid accountability. The finale also reveals that a wrongful death suit brought against Durst's estate by the family of his first wife, the McCormacks, continues.

Robert Durst makes confessions about his crimes

Robert Durst was a wealthy man, heir to a massive real estate fortune. When his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, went missing in 1982, many suspected Durst was involved. The case was reopened in 2000, and his best friend, Susan Berman, who allegedly knew about McCormack's disappearance, was found shot to death.

In 2003, Durst's neighbor, Morris Black, was also murdered. Although Durst admitted to dismembering Black's body, he was acquitted of the murder. Investigators continued to probe Durst’s involvement in the deaths of McCormack and Berman, leading to his arrest for Berman's murder in 2015.

The Jinx filmmaker Andrew Jarecki focused on unraveling Durst's connections to these deaths in the first six episodes. In the shocking finale aired on March 15, 2015, Durst, unaware his mic was on, confessed to himself, "What did I do? Killed them all, of course." This confession made The Jinx a landmark series in the true crime genre.

The latest episodes of The Jinx show Durst being convicted of Berman’s murder and receiving a life sentence without parole. However, Durst died of cardiac arrest at 78, just three months after his sentencing, preventing any appeals. This led McCormack's family to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Durst's estate, managed by Charatan.

The finale includes depositions revealing many people covered up for Durst. His siblings suspected him of McCormack’s disappearance but never offered support to her family. The Durst Organization held a meeting after McCormack disappeared, but no one spoke of her again. Durst’s family, wealth, and status shielded him from justice.

What's the new twist about Durst's second wife Debrah Charatan?

A new twist involves Charatan, who many believe married Durst for his money to save her failing real estate business. They married in 2000, just before Berman's death. Charatan helped manage Durst's money while he was in prison, amassing wealth used for real estate deals.

She is named in the McCormacks' wrongful death suit, which is still ongoing. Jailhouse recordings show Durst and Charatan planning to spend the money in the trust to avoid the lawsuit.

The finale updates viewers with title cards, noting that Nick Chavin, a key figure who admitted his complicity, died of heart failure after his final interview. The Jinx Part Two underscores that Durst's money and privilege enabled his crimes, but those around him also played a role in the pain he caused. This series remains dedicated to uncovering the truth about Durst.

The Jinx Part Two is now available to stream on Max.