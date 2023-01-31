The Jonas Brothers announce their next album as they get honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Jonas Brothers have announced their next album and you would not be able to guess its name! The sibling musical trio was in Los Angeles on Monday, January 30, where they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This coveted honour was bestowed on them nearly two decades after they began their musical career. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas were greeted and cheered on by a sea of fans during this special moment. This is when they decided to surprise their fans with the announcement of their upcoming album. Read on to know more.

The Jonas Brothers left their fans with a little gift as they announced their upcoming album after receiving the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As per Rolling Stone, Nick Jonas said, “I think we should make a quick announcement.” He waited for the hooting and cheering to fade out as he continued, “We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5.” Nick also teased fans as he added that the band will be going on tour later this year.

The Album follows the release of their comeback album Happiness Begins which released in 2019. It was received with a lot of love from fans and admirers. In the three years following that, both Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas continued to work on their solo projects, without hampering the foundation of their band in any way. The Album will be their sixth studio album. While they worked with Ryan Tedder on Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers will now partner up with Jon Bellion on their upcoming album.

As reported by Variety, Jon had pitched about drawing influences from the ‘70s, but adding a modern touch to the same. While the album will have the ‘70s influence, it will particularly focus on what made the Bee Gees so successful. Speaking about the same, Kevin said, “They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father. And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”