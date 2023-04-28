The Kardashians 3 trailer: Kim Kardashian used Kourtney Kardashian's wedding for business? Here's the truth

A lot of drama is going on between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian after the former said that her sister used her wedding as a work opportunity in The Kardashians season 3 trailer. In the trailer, we can see Kourtney talking about her and Travis Barker’s wedding and said, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.” The trailer also features Kendall Jenner talking to Kim about how Kourtney is feeling. The Kardashians season 3 will premiere May 25 on Hulu and new episodes will air every Thursday. Read on to know about the ongoing feud between the sisters.

Kim-Kourtney’s feud

In a conversation with Kim, Kendal says, “She felt like her wedding vibes were like stripped from her.” In response to her Kim said, “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.” However, Kendall and Kylie Jenner refuse to take sides with their sisters. Moreover, Kourtney also said that, “People think it’s a misunderstanding, it’s not. It’s who she is to her core.”

Talking about Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, they tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022 where the KarJenners were donned in Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony. Kourtney looked stunning in a white lace and satin corset mini dress whereas Kim looked gorgeous in a black lace gown.

Kim-Kourtney’s earlier fights

For the unversed, Kim and Kourtney share a history of feuding. They got into a physical fight in Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 after Kim accused Kourtney of not working hard. An angry Kourtney was quoted saying to Kim, “You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f**k you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f**k up! Change the narrative in your mind! I work my f***ing a** off.”

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 3 Trailer: Kim breaks down over her divorce from Kanye West, split with Pete Davidson