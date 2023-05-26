The Kardashians 3: What to expect from new season? Where to watch, release date, episode schedule, and more

The Kardashians is one of the most popular and talked about reality shows and with the new season dropping soon, fans are buzzing with excitement. Here is what you can expect out of the recently released new season of the reality docuseries, how many episodes the season will have, the potential plotlines as per the trailer, and the episode release schedule.

What to expect from The Kardashians 3?

Revolving around the lives of the Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and the Jenner sisters Kylie and Kendall, along with the mother of the five, Kris Jenner, the documentary has already been announced to have been renewed for more seasons. This season's trailer and teasers tease Kim's breakup with comedian Pete Davidson and how she is dealing with all the controversial drama around her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Other plotlines of the season include Khloe's health emergency and her now almost one-year-old son with her cheating ex, basketball player Tristan Thompson, Kourtney's wedding to drummer Travis Barker, Kylie questioning the beauty standards they are setting, and cold vibes between the oldest KarJenner sisters Kourtney and Kim after the former blames the latter for using her wedding as a business opportunity. Watch the trailer for the season above.

The Kardashians 3 release date, where to watch, and episodes

The Kardashians season three premiered on May 25 on Hulu. Subscriptions on the streaming platform start at $7.99 per month and $1.99 per month for students. Season three will have 10 episodes like previous seasons and one new dramatic episode will be dropped each week on every Thursday till the season finale. Here is the episode release schedule for the same.

The Kardashians 3 episode release schedule

Episode 1: May 25

Episode 2: June 1

Episode 3: June 8

Episode 4: June 15

Episode 5: June 22

Episode 6: June 29

Episode 7: July 6

Episode 8: July 13

Episode 9: July 20

Episode 10: July 27

The first season of The Kardashians premiered on April 14, 2022, after the Kar-Jenner family's journey with the long-running reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended. The success of The Kardashians led to the docuseries being renewed for a second season which was released on September 22, and a third season which just premiered.

