The Kardashians: Did you know Kim Kardashian REJECTED ex-BF Pete Davidson when he first asked for her number?

Pete Davidson has finally made his debut on The Kardashians and the Saturday Night Live alum just made a major revelation about his relationship with now ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian ! In case you were living under a rock, Pete and Kim were the IT couple from November 2021 - after romantic sparks flew during their brief SNL stint together the prior month - before they broke up post nine months of dating in August 2022.

On The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 9, which dropped today, i.e. November 17, Pete Davidson first appears when he and Kim Kardashian are getting ready for Met Gala 2022, which is where they made their now memorable appearance together. Who could forget Kim K donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?! Pete, himself, looked dapper in a black tux with matching sunglasses in tow. Kardashian couldn't help herself from complimenting Davidson, calling him "so f*****g handsome, so cute." Getting sentimental, the 29-year-old comedian-actor reminisced about Met Gala 2021 - which took place in September 2021, a few weeks before Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's SNL rendezvous and subsequent love story - when the now ex-couple arrived separately. It was at this event that Pete was turned down by the 42-year-old reality star-entrepreneur the first time he asked for her number.

Pete Davidson asked Kim Kardashian, "Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?" A smiling Kardashian replied, "I know, will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on." Davidson responded with a "sure," before noting how Kim's rejection was "the nicest excuse ever.": "I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car thinking, 'Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.' I thought that was really sweet." Kim then pondered, "Had only I known."

Eventually, it was Kim Kardashian who reached out to Pete Davidson, as revealed by Kim K herself on The Kardashians Season 1. Thanks to the "vibe" of their romantic SNL kiss as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine and Davidson's famous BDE rumours, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was all in for a hookup with the Wizards! star. However, what ended up happening, as they say, is history...

Recalling how Pete Davidson didn't "give her the time of day" at the SNL after-party, Kim Kardashian further recounted, "A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, 'Hey do you have Pete's number?' They were like, 'Yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking... I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump-start my... I was just basically DTF."

Who is Pete Davidson Dating Now?

Three months after his pretty serious relationship with Kim Kardashian - who is currently embroiled in her own ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and their divorce - headed for splitsville, Pete Davidson is now dating Emily Ratajkowski. US Weekly's insider recently revealed that sparks started flying when mutual friends set the pair up: "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," before adding that the couple are "in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is" As Davidson celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday, i.e. November 16, Page Six obtained photos of the hot new pair embracing as they celebrated his special day together. Interestingly, Ratajkowski seemed to have shared her two cents on her flourishing romance with Pete, as the 31-year-old supermodel recently liked Dionne Warwick's viral tweet: "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

For the unversed, Emily Ratajkowski was earlier married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years before separating in July 2022 and filing for divorce in September, amid rumours that the producer cheated on her. The ex-couple share a son Sylvester, 1. Before Pete Davidson, Emily was romantically linked to Brad Pitt - who is now rumoured to be dating Paul Wesley's ex-wife Ines de Ramon - and DJ Orazio Rispo - who Ratajkowski was spotted making out with during a romantic NYC date night last month.