The Kardashians: Fans demand the return of Rob Kardashian after ‘nostalgic’ video call with sister Khloe Kardashian

The most recent episode of The Kardashians season 3, aired on July 13, reunited the Kardashian family amid a series of controversies and dramas. However, it was the presence of Rob Kardashian's voice that had fans the most buzzing with excitement.

Fans demand more Rob Kardashian on The Kardashians

At the beginning of the episode, Khloe and Rob engaged in a video call to discuss his daughter Dream's upcoming party. They delved into the details of Dream's birthday wishes, including a three-tiered cake, pink braids, a bouncy house, and a butterfly costume. Rob's appearance through his voice left fans elated, and their reactions on social media showcased their desire for his return.

Fan reactions to Rob Kardasian on the Kardashians

Fans took to Twitter to express their overwhelming emotions. One fan tweeted, "THAT KHLOE ROB PHONE CALL WAS SO NOSTALGIC AND SWEET I’M SOBBING #TheKardashians". Another shared their love for the interaction, stating, "Love Khloe when she FaceTimes with Rob! #TheKardashians". The longing for Rob's return was evident in comments like, "Would love to see Rob back on the show #TheKardashians" and "CANT WAIT FOR MR. ROB RETURN!! #TheKardashians". Fans eagerly anticipated Rob's comeback, with one tweeting, "I can’t wait for the day Rob Kardashian comes back to the show. It truly is gonna be epic. #TheKardashians".

Khloe Kardashian's fondness for Rob Kardashian and hopes for his return

In a confessional, Khloe expressed her close bond with her brother and praised him to be an exceptional father. She revealed that they are always there for each other, especially since she doesn't have a relationship with Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, due to ongoing legal issues. Khloe disclosed her belief that Rob will eventually make a comeback on the show, acknowledging his personal struggles while expressing pride in his recent positive mindset. Her statement ignited hope among fans that Rob's return is on the horizon.

The response from fans after witnessing Rob's video call with Khloe demonstrates the significant impact he has had on the audience. The nostalgia and excitement generated by his voice highlight the love and connection fans have for Rob and their desire to see him more involved in the show. Whether this surge of fan support will lead to Rob's return remains uncertain, but the overwhelming response proves that his presence is deeply missed. As The Kardashians season 3 progresses, fans will eagerly anticipate any news of Rob's potential comeback, hoping for "More Rob" moments that bring joy and nostalgia to their screens once again.

