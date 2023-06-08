The Kardashians get renewed for more seasons; Executive Producer drops major updates

The Kardashians, the highly popular Hulu show is now making headlines with its third season, which premiered on May 25, this year. With Season 3, audiences across the globe were given glimpses of the Kardashian-Jenner family's changing personal dynamics and most importantly, the new family dramas. Now, the latest updates suggest that The Kardashians has been renewed for more seasons. Interestingly, the Kardashian-Jenner family has already started shooting for the Season 4 of the show.

The Kardashians executive producer drops major updates

According to the latest reports published by Deadline, Danielle King, the executive producer of the show dropped major updates on the show while chatting with the media at the recently held Hulu FYC event. The producer, who confirmed that The Kardashians will have more seasons, stated that the show will keep on going at least until the marriage of North (the daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West). Danielle King also added that the shooting of The Kardashians Season 3 is currently progressing, and added that it is going 'great'.

"I think when you think about the Kardashian name, it feels so big, right? They have a global presence it’s like, ‘Oh, the Kardashians.’ But I think when you really get to know them and you spend time with them, which I do every single day, what I’m surprised by, and delightfully so, is just the commonality, the things that we have in common. These are ordinary women with extraordinary stories," stated Danielle King in her interview with Deadline.

