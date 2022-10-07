The Kardashians: Kim shares how Pete Davidson charms 'hot girls', Emmys date plans from before split

The former Saturday Night Live cast member has dated several famous women from the entertainment industry and while netizens have often discussed how the comedian lands up with these beautiful women, Kardashian seemed to have a theory for it as she gushed about his charming personality. In a confessional during the new episode, Kim discussed Pete's sweet personality.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson parted ways in August after nine months of dating although the second season of The Kardashians which premiered last month is yet to cover the couple's split. In the third episode of The Kardashians which was recorded before their breakup, Kim was seen speaking about Davidson's popular relationship history.

Kim on Pete Davidson dating all the 'hot girls'

The SKIMS founder was seen gushing about Davidson in the latest episode as she spoke about him having the "best heart." Speaking about the comedian's history of dating "hot girls", Kardashian further added, "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

Although this is not the first time that Kardashian has appreciated Pete for his personality. After talking about what she loved most about him The Kardashians' first season as well, Kim had nothing but kind words when she spoke about him for the first time after their breakup when she referred to him as "cutie."

Kim and Pete's Emmys date night

In the same episode, Kardashian was also seen discussing a potential date night at Emmy Awards with Pete. While the couple broke up before the awards took place, Kim was seen discussing what she would wear if she were to attend the awards show as she told her longtime friend Tracy Romulus, "I just need a good Emmys look. Then I feel like I could go with Pete." It was after Romulus mentioned that SNL was submitting Kim’s guest episode for Emmys consideration.

Kardashian and Davidson who met on the sets of SNL during her hosting debut in October 2021 had a whirlwind romance. During their nine-month relationship, Pete also got several tattoos dedicated Kim.

ALSO READ: Kanye West admits to 'crush' on Kylie's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou after ranting against Kardashians