The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian feels her family is 'superficial'; Khloe REACTS

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed in The Kardashians that she hasn’t been close to her sisters recently. In a newly released preview of The Kardashians, she talks with Khloe about how she thinks their family shares a “superficial” bond with one another. She mentioned how the family members have not truly “been there” for each other “on a deeper level,” in her opinion.

Kourtney calls the Kardashians ‘superficial’

In the most recently released preview of the show, Kourtney and Khloe sit down to have a heart to heart talk. Kourtney explains to Khloe how she has been feeling lately. She starts to explain how even though their family celebrates together, they aren’t really there for each other when it matters.

Kourtney explains, “I’ve been thinking about how in our family, we’re so good at celebrating and having fun. We’re also good at lifting each other up when we are in a crisis.” She adds how she thinks it happens in a "superficial way."

The 44 -year-old continues, "I don't think we know how to like be there for each other on like a deeper level." Khloe clearly appears shocked at her sisters opinion

In her confessional, Khloe shares her opinion on the matter saying, "When there's something pretty traumatic or devastating in the family I feel like we're all by that person's side. That's my experience and if Kourt doesn't feel that way then I feel badly for her.”

Khloe points out that Kourtney was in her “love bubble" after her marriage with Travis Barker and never checked in with her “about the baby”. Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson welcomed a son with Maralee Nichols despite agreeing to be exclusive with Khloe.

Kim and Kourtney’s beef

The released trailer of The Kardashians shows a beef brewing between Kourtney and Kim. Kourtney blames Kim for using her wedding with Travis Barker as a “business opportunity” and is “livid” at her sister’s behavior.

In a recent interview with Today, Kim spoke about the upcoming season, "This season was probably one of my - out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians - this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family, that I haven't really seen or experienced before."

