The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 2: Kourtney's NSFW confession, Kylie's baby boy and other best moments

The Kardashians Season 2 premiered its second episode on Friday, September 30 and it was yet another fascinating one as some new bombshells were revealed by the family members. After the premiere episode kicked off with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcoming their baby boy via surrogate, the drama continued this week for the former couple as Khloe opened up about a Tristan proposing to her last year. The second episode also focused on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's second baby's arrival. Jenner also discussed in the same the name fiasco that occurred with her son after first he was introduced as Wolf Webster though later the beauty mogul clarified on social media that his name had been changed. The new name of their baby boy has still not been revealed.

Here's a look at the best moments from Ep 2: Khloe and Tristan drama In an exchange between Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the latter revealed about Tristan Thompson's proposal that she kept a secret from the family. Khloe revealed that she turned down the proposal since wasn't feeling proud enough about it to confess it to her family. Separately, Kim also mentioned that Tristan had spoken to her about proposing to Khloe on last Valentine's Day. Kylie Jenner's baby boy The episode also showcased the arrival of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy as we saw mom Kris Jenner hurriedly rushing to the hospital after hearing that her daughter has gone into labour. Kylie then reveals details about how her son came to be named Wolf Webster after birth which was apparently Khloe's suggestion. Kourtney Kardashian's confession Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged last season and the second one will chronicle their wedding prep and eventually the ceremony as well. In the new episode, the Poosh founder is seen trying to figure out her wedding gown. Elsewhere in the episode, Kourtney also makes a confession about washing the dishes at her house "butt naked." Kris surprised by the admission, then asked her eldest daughter, "You did the dishes naked?" to which Kourtney then clarified she had "not one thing on." Kendall Jenner's brain scan