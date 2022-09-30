The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 2 Twitter Review: Fans send love to Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan drama

The episode showcased Khloe and Kendall Jenner heading for a brain scan which allows them to identify underlying issues. During the same, Khloe explores the impact of a past car accident, her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s substance use, and also Tristan’s infidelity. The doctor deems Khloe as resilient following the test. Khloe also admitted in a conversation with Kim that she turned down a marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson in December 2020.

The second season of The Kardashians recently kicked off and the family is back to discussing all about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after last season's finale ended with the NBA player's paternity scandal being uncovered. In the second episode of the show, Khloe takes a medical test to see how the traumas in her life have had a physical and emotional impact on her brain.

The second episode of the show also features other members of the family having their own big moments as Kylie Jenner welcomes her second baby. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner head to Milan for fashion week. There's also a glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding planning shown. Kourtney and Travis' PDA also continues in the second season.

Kourtney also initiated a rather strange dinner table conversation in the episode where she revealed how she did all the dishes in the morning completely naked. She said, "Not one thing on. Cause at home, we have six kids, and we don’t… we sleep with clothes on." Kris further also joked about the same as she said, "All neighbours in Palm Springs, go to Kourtney’s house – she’s naked. Kourtney also gave an update on her IVF journey being put on hold.

