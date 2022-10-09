The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 3: Ye disses Kim's fashion; Kris Jenner gets high and more big moments

In the third episode, we get a bigger glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's time in Milan as they prep for their Prada debut. The duo were seen flying to Italy via Kim's private jet, KimAir in the last episode. In the new episode, we also hear Kardashian discussing two of her exes, Kanye West (legally Ye) as well as Pete Davidson whom she was dating at the time of the filming. Kim and Pete broke up in August this year. With Khloe dealing with a difficult time in her personal life, we saw her spending time with mom Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in Palm Springs in the new episode. Kendall Jenner's redhead look ahead of the Prada show was also revealed in the same. If you haven't been able to catch up on the new episode, here's are the big moments from the same.

The Kardashians has returned for a second season and the drama continues as the family navigates through their controversial relationships, work and life in the public eye. The first two episodes focussed more on Khloe Kardashian dealing with the aftermath of the paternity scandal involving Tristan Thompson and also the arrival of their third baby.

Kanye West texts Kim about her outfit

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed a text she received from her ex-husband, Kanye West where he allegedly criticized one of her looks. Kardashian read out a message sent by the rapper regarding one of her fashion choices reacting to which he wrote to her, "No white glasses. "I would have went to jail before I went out in that." Although Kim didn't seem to be offended by it as she laughed it off and later in the confessional maintained that no matter how crazy things are they will always be family.

Kourtney Kardashian on her weight gain

Kourtney Kardashian won praises from fans after she was seen talking about embracing her "thicker" body in the new episode. Addressing how eight months of IVF treatment has changed her body, Kourtney quipped how she is now "so into her body" after she initially struggled with her weight gain. The Poosh founder gushed about having a supportive partner like Travis Barker who keeps complimenting her and telling her how she's perfect. Revealing her weight, Kourtney shared, "I used to be, like, 95 pounds. And then 105 became my new normal weight. I’m 115."

Why Pete Davidson dates 'hot girls'

Kim Kardashian was seen discussing Pete Davidson's past dating life in the latest episode of The Kardashians. During her time in Milan, Kim was seen buying a gift for Davidson and during the confessional, she opened up about him being a person with a "big heart." Kardashian then went on to reveal a theory of why she believes he dates all the "hot girls" as she said, "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person." Moments later, Kim was also seen discussing her potential Emmys date with Davidson after it was revealed to her that her SNL hosting episode was being sent for Emmys consideration. While Kim addressed the possibility of her walking the red carpet with Pete at the Emmys, the couple broke up before the awards ceremony which was eventually attended by the comedian by himself.

Kris Jenner gets high on edibles

Kris Jenner may be the coolest mom/momager out there and she never fails to showcase that. In the recent episode, the 66-year-old was seen heading to a dispensary during her Palm Springs getaway with Khloe and Corey Gamble to buy cannabis gummies, which are legal in the state. Jenner explained that she needed to medicate herself for her right leg and hip pain. After buying nearly USD 800 worth of stuff, Jenner was seen sharing a gummy with her daughter. Later, Kris was seen heading to a restaurant with her daughter and boyfriend where it seems the momager's edible seemed to have kicked in as she was seen laughing uncontrollably all through. Kris was also seen quizzing her daughter with random questions after getting high.

In the preview that was showcased for the upcoming episode of the second season, it's revealed how Kim Kardashian reacted to the entire controversy that broke out after she gave work advice to women while featuring on the cover of Variety with her sisters and mom. For the unreversed, Kim received a massive backlash after she advised women in business saying, "Get your f*****g ass up and work." The comment was considered to be tone def by netizens who called her out for being in a place of privilege while doling out such suggestions.

