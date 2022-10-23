The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 5 Highlights: Kylie talks postpartum struggles; Kim and Khloe hit Miami

The new episode also featured Kylie Jenner who has been missing from the season so far after she was seen welcoming her second child with Travis Scott on the same. In the fifth episode, we see Jenner opening up to her sister Kendall Jenner about undergoing postpartum struggles. The episode also features Khloe admitting a bizarre clause that she has added to her will. Check out the biggest highlights of the new episode below.

The Kardashians Season 2 has been panning out smoothly so far, following the same structure as the first one as we get a glimpse of the Kardashian-Jenner members and their drama-filled lives. After last week's NSFW revelation by Kim Kardashian about her and Pete Davidson, this week the SKIMS founder was seen heading to Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian's shocking clause in her will

In the fifth episode of The Kardashians, we Khloe, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner having a rather strange conversation as they discussed their burial details and also revealed details about making their will. While the conversation certainly left viewers creeped out, Khloe in her confessional announced, "My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen." She further added, "If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week. And that's in my will because people are going to visit me." Although the discussion didn't just stop at that, Kris Jenner revealed that Kim asked the doctor to save Jenner's bones so she could make jewellery out of them. Khloe also reminded her mom that she wanted to be cremated and have her ashes be "made into necklaces for us."

Kylie Jenner's postpartum journey

Kylie Jenner is a mother of two and the beauty mogul opened up about her postpartum struggles after welcoming second baby earlier this year in the new episode of the show. In a conversation with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kylie revealed, "I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks." Although assuring Kendall that she is better now, she added, "After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had the case of the blues," she said, adding that she hasn't been "crying every day, so that's great." Kylie later in her confessional detailed that she found out on Google, she had a case of baby blues.

Kim and Khloe take Miami

After Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian filmed a special titled Kim and Kourtney take Miami in 2009, in 20222 it was Kim and Khloe take Miami as the sisters headed for a tour with their girls while Kim was also headed there for a work trip. While being hesitant at the start to go for the trip fearing the scrutiny that will follow her paparazzi snaps, Khloe eventually decides to give it a go. The sisters, who flew to Florida with their friends also happened to face a rather scary incident as when their car headed to the hotel suddenly a group of hecklers began banging on their car window. Kim admitted she was trying to stay calm for Khloe who gets anxious among large crowds.

Kim Kardashian's photo-editing obsession

During her Miami trip with Khloe, while partying in a hotel suite following a dinner, Khloe and the sister's group of friends were seen making a toast to their girl's night while Kim was seen seated on a sofa in the background, preoccupied with something else. After Khloe approached her to find out what she was up to, the SKIMS mogul informed her younger sister that she was "approving" images. Kim later in her confessional, stated, "Those were the images from the dinner. You have approval of all the images inside our Skims pop-up. I don’t trust anybody else to tell me when I look good." While Khloe seemed upset about Kim being a downer at the party, Kim in another confessional mentioned, "B***h, you’ll thank me later… Because I’m editing all of our f*****g photos to delete all the bad ones, and they have to go to print tonight."

Scott Disick and Brody Jenner support Kendall

Kendall Jenner was seen heading to Las Vegas for an event for her liquor brand. While Kylie was initially supposed to join her along with their friends, the mom of two had to pull out last minute. Kendall was seen accompanied by her close friend Hailey Bieber at the event. Also supporting her were Scott Disick and her half-brother, Brody Jenner. During the event, Kendall was seen bonding with Brody and later also had a conversation with Scott about Kylie missing out on the event and Kendall wanting to have sister time with her.

What are your thoughts on The Kardashians Season 2 so far? Tell us in the comments below.