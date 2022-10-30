The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 6 Highlights: Kourtney's Vegas wedding; Tyra Banks and more cameos

This week's episode was also packed with some major cameos as Kim Kardashian was seen working on a photo shoot for her brand SKIMS for which she teamed up with some of the most iconic models including the likes of Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum ad more. Ahead of their Hulu show's release, the Kardashian-Jenner family had also been on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their show and we also got a bit of a glimpse of that. Here's a look at some of the major highlights from the newest episode of the show.

The Kardashians ' second season is currently underway and the sixth episode of the season released recently which captured all the drama surrounding two major events including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding post their Grammys appearance as well as the star-studded The Kardashians premiere. In the latest episode, we also saw Kylie Jenner discussing her first red carpet-appearance after giving birth to her son.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Vegas wedding

In the latest episode during her confessional, Kourtney says, "What happens in Vegas doesn't actually stay in Vegas" given that the news of her and Travis Barker's wedding spread like wildfire after the duo secretly tied the knot in a chapel after making an appearance at the Grammy Awards. The duo discuss details of how they got married and also show a never-seen-before video of them exchanging vows while getting married with an Elvis impersonater as the priest. Kourtney tells her friend Simon Huck on how her speech was slurring during the same given that she was high on tequila during the time. The hilarious video also captures a moment where the Elvis who is marrying Kourtney and Travis ends up calling her Khloe. At another point in the episode, we also see Kris Jenner discussing with Kim whether the news of Kourtney's wedding is true. While Kourtney and Travis did get married in Vegas, they did not receive a permit for the same.

Kim Kardashian and the models

The new episode also takes us behind the scenes of one of Kim Kardashian's most iconic photoshoots for SKIMS as she approaches Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel to model for her brand while telling them how much it means to her. There are some fun exchanges that take place between Banks and Klum and it's a delight to watch the two. The models also suggest that Kim join them for the photoshoot which it seems wasn't originally the plan. Kim and Kanye West's daughter North West can also been seen hovering around her mother's workday adventure.

The Kardashians Premiere

It's the strangest thing to watch Kim and her family getting ready to head to the premiere of the very show that we are watching as the episode showcases all the BTS action from the same. While Kim and Pete Davidson were going out at the time, the two did not make their official red carpet debut during the same and we can see Kim address the same during the episode. Kim reveals how she is excited to have Pete attend the premiere but she will be walking the red carpet with her sisters. At another point we also see a bouquet of flowers sent by Davidson for Kim but it is signed as Aladdin instead of Pete which is a reference to the skit they first performed on Saturday Night Live.

Khloe Kardashian heckles Tristan Thompson

When The Kardashians premiere took place earlier this year, one of the biggest viral moments from the same happened to be the moment when Khloe ended up heckling Tristan Thompson as she yelled "Liar" while watching the show alongside the audience. The Good American co-founder screamed when the adulterous NBA player spoke on camera about building a life together and reflecting on the same, Khloe in her confessional said, "I felt as if the whole theatre was staring at me." Khloe further explained her reaction saying, "I was just like, 'This is so awkward.' Because it’s like, 'What a crock of s–t. What the f–k? I believed you, and I was listening to you, and I was receiving everything you said. But you’re a f–king liar.'"

Khloe who shares two kids with Tristan further added that her heckling at the screening "just came out" and she also admitted that she made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be concluding "Story of my life." At the premiere of The Kardashians Season 1, Khloe was accompanied by her daughter True Thompson.

Which moment from The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 6 did you enjoy the most? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.