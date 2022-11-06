The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 7 Highlights: Kim's Met Gala dress-up, Blac Chyna trial and more

After last week's episode saw Kourtney Kardashian's Vegas wedding with Travis Barker and other stuff, this week's episode touches upon several important events including Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson's 4th birthday. Khloe once again gives an insight into her co-parenting life with Thompson who is not featured in the episode. Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding prep also made it to the new episode as the duo can be seen looking for their outfits. Take a look at the biggest moments from this week's episode below.

The Kardashians Season 2 has been making sure to touch upon every controversy that the Kardashian-Jenner family members have been a part of in recent times and the latest episode takes us behind-the-scenes of Kim Kardashian's decision to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala 2022 and more. The episode also touches upon the Blac Chyna trial which took place earlier this year.

True Thompson's 4th birthday

The seventh episode kicks off with Khloe Kardashian throwing a pastel-themed bash for her four-year-old daughter True Thompson on her birthday. While Kim and Kourtney turn up sporting non-themed outfits, the rest of the family can be seen following the pastel theme. At one point during the bash, Kris can be seen informing Khloe about a phone call she received from Tristan where he mentions he will be taking care of the party's finances though Khloe then insists that it's her who will be taking responsibility of her daughter's bash.

Marilyn Monroe Dress

With the theme of the Met Gala being, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Kim Kardashian who has been invited for the event can be seen discussing with her stylist on whether she should sit this one out as she fears she may not be able outdo her past Balenciaga look. The SKIMS founder then reveals one idea that she has been toying around with as she asks, "What's more American than Marilyn Monroe." Kim then explains in her confessional how she wanted to wear the iconic dress that Monroe wore when she sang the Birthday song for President John F Kennedy. Opening up about her love for Monroe, Kim further added, "She transformed herself to be this complete icon, and now everyone on the planet knows who she is. Much respect."

Later in the episode, Kim can be seen trying on the replica of the Marilyn Monroe dress to see if she will fit into the original one. Kardashian also opens up on being ready to lose ten pounds to fit into the original dress after failing to get into it the first time. The episode also features a montage of Kim working out and eating clean in order to get herself into shape to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress.

Kylie Jenner's Met Gala look

Kylie Jenner talks about making the last minute decision to make an appearance at the Met Gala after staying out of the limelight following the birth of her second baby. The beauty mogul explained out her decision was also shaped by the passing of designer Virgil Abloh and how she wanted to support Off White following the designer's passing. The episode features Kylie discussing her potential looks for the Met Gala before she eventually chooses to go for the white, wedding-gown like dress. In the confessional, Kylie speaks about the Met Gala being an opportunity to honour him by wearing his designs.

Blac Chyna Trial

The seventh episode also addresses the Blac Chyna trial which had hit the headlines after Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna, sued Kim, Kris, Khloe and Kylie for defamation. The episode features Kim, Kourtney and Khloe meeting up for lunch where the SKIMS founder can be heard talking to their lawyer as they discuss Chyna's case. In the confessional, Khloe explains how Chyna is suing them for interfering with her contract related to the Rob and Chyna show which wasn't picked up for a second season. Kim further reveals how she hasn't been to a trial since she was 14 years old.

Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding prep

Kourtney Kardashian opens up in the new episode about putting her IVF journey to have a baby with Travis Barker on hold and focussing on their upcoming Italy wedding. The couple also jet off to Milan for wedding shopping in the episode. The duo arrive at the hotel in their red-leopard matching pyjamas in a room that is decorated to welcome them including a photo of them from their last Italy trip on the bedside table.

What are your thoughts on The Kardashians Season 2 so far? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.