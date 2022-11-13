The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 8 Highlights: Kim talks about Marilyn Monroe dress backlash and more

Much of the eighth episode of the show featured Kim Kardashian' s struggle to get her dream to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala 2022 come true. While the previous episode saw the SKIMS founder preparing to get in shape to wear the dress, the latest one revealed how it wasn't an easy task for Kim to receive the chance to wear Monroe's iconic dress which has been preserved by Ripley's Believe It or Not. The episode also saw Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding prep in Italy as the duo went to try on their final outfits. Check out all the major highlights of episode 8 below.

The Kardashians ' second season is close to ending its run with two more episodes to go. The second season hasn't been too different from the first where we saw the Kardashian-Jenner family take us through their glamorous lives while also making sure to give a nod to all the controversies surrounding them and this time it included Met Gala talks.

Kim was denied access to Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian had decided to skip Met Gala 2022 if she wasn't going to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress and while initially her request for the same was shot down, it took her mom, Kris Jenner's convincing skills for Kim to land up with the opportunity of first trying on the original dress and to eventually wearing it for the event. In the latest episode of the show, Kim can be heard revealing the story behind her Met Gala dress saying, "They were not gonna let me wear this dress, they were not even gonna let me try it on until Kris Jenner calls... And I was like, 'Please mom, if you make this happen I'll marry you.' I would've done anything."

Later in a confessional, we also saw Kris Jenner bragging about her skills saying, "But if somebody says no, you know what I say: 'You're talking to the wrong person.'"

Khloe Kardashian previously turned down Met Gala invites

While Khloe made her Met Gala debut this year, it wasn't an easy task for the Good American founder who spoke about her anxiety issues when it comes to attending red-carpet events on the show. In the latest episode, Khloe surprised everyone with her confession that she has in the past turned down Met Gala invites. She said, "I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear." Adding on about how her sister Kim convinced her to take the plunge this year, she added, "Good old Kimberly has a way with words. And I am also sort of a pushover with some things, and I guess I allowed her to push me over."

Kim also opened up about convincing Khloe to make an appearance at the Met Gala as she said in her confessional, "Khloé has always been really nervous to go to the Met. So I was like, ‘You’re gonna look amazing. You’re gonna use my glam. We’re gonna get ready together. We’re gonna make this the best experience ever."

Kim anticipated Marilyn Monroe dress backlash

Kim Kardashian seemed to have anticipated the backlash she would receive after wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala red carpet. In the new episode of The Kardashians, Kim can be seen speaking about she thinks people will react to her look and she says, "I'm a little nervous some people will hate, and just be like, 'How dare she think she can step into Marilyn's dress. And I get that.'" Kim spoke about her admiration for Marilyn saying how she was a normal girl who became the most famous woman in the entire world.

She further also explained the entire process she went through to make her Monroe look come to life at the Met Gala saying, "All of this — this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life … like, that's it."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Milan tour

The eighth episode also captured Kourtney and Travis' Milan trip as they headed to Dolce and Gabbana offices to try on their wedding outfits. In the episode, Kourtney says to the camera this is her first time trying on her wedding dress, while she tells Travis, "Remember we were just going to run away? Just get married you and I? We tried." Kourtney later video calls her mother to flaunt her wedding dress and Kris reacts from the shower, "Oh my God. You look like a little doll. Oh my goodness, Kourt, you look so beautiful. I want to cry. I would have never thought I would be looking at you in a wedding dress naked in the shower."

The episode also features Kourtney and Travis enjoying some touristy time together in Milan as they indulge in a makeout session in front of the Milan Cathedral amid hordes of tourists awkwardly staring at them.

What are your thoughts on the latest episode of The Kardashians? Tell us in the comments below.