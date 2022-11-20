The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 9 Highlights: Pete Davidson's on-camera debut, Met Monday and more

In the seventh and eighth episodes of the show , Kim Kardashian was seen giving a behind-the-scenes tour of her Marilyn Monroe look for the Met Gala 2022 look and the penultimate episode of the season saw the SKIMS founder finally getting ready in the iconic dress while also showcasing all the precautions that were taken before she got dressed up for the event, in an attempt to shut down all the controversies that broke out about accusations of her damaging the dress. Here's a look at all the main highlights from the 9th episode.

The Kardashians Season 2 has reached its penultimate episode and so far, the show has managed to cover all the major events that have taken place in the year including Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's second babies, Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson and more. The final few episodes of the show have been dedicated for the Met Gala Monday madness though.

Pete Davidson's on-camera debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may not be together now but the couple's romance has been a part of The Kardashians' Season 2 narrative. After making his voiceover debut on the show before, the comedian made his on-camera debut with Kim on the ninth episode. Kim and Pete were seen heading to the Met Gala together and at one point, Pete also revealed their interaction from the last Met Gala where he had asked for Kim's number but was shot down by her after she gave him an excuse about wearing gloves. Kim was also seen sweetly complimenting Pete on his Met Gala look.

Kendall Jenner's baby news

Kendall Jenner screamed, "I'm having a baby" in the episode and well, she was not talking about herself. The model quickly added "Horse" to her statement adding how her horse is having a baby. Kendall was seen expressing her joy as she discovered that one of her horses is pregnant via a surrogate mare. She said, "I just got the news it took. They just texted me that we have an embryo!" Later in her confessional, Jenner revealed more details as she explained she had to buy sperm from a "stud" and was very picky during the selection process." Like, mine was an Olympian," she said about the chosen donor also noting her own Olympian blood from Caitlyn Jenner.

Blac Chyna case win

In the last few episodes of the season, there has also been coverage about the Blac Chyna defamation trial. In the previous episode, we saw Khloe expressing her concern over a jury taking a decision and maintaining how it could affect the verdict if they have a certain perception towards the Kardashians. While getting ready for her Met Gala debut, we also saw her getting stressed about the trial verdict until Kris Jenner called to confirm that they had won the case on all counts. Khloe and Kim were then screaming at the top of their lungs after hearing the same. Kris also got emotional about the verdict saying she's happy she and her son Rob Kardashian can put this behind them now.

Kendall Jenner's pee story

In one of the most awkward moments on the show, Kendall after hopping into her fan while heading to the Met Gala and realising that she has to pee. Reacting to her desperate bathroom situation, Kendall was heard saying, "I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me." Kendall then proceeded to announce before peeing in the ice bucket, "It’s going to happen, but someone needs to run music because I can’t let you guys listen to me pee. This is so wrong, I’m going to cry." The model later also revealed she got a little pee on her foot accidentally.

Khloe Kardashian's red carpet anxiety

Khloe Kardashian who has spoken several times about red carpet anxiety and the Good American founder was seen getting over the same as she attended the Met Gala in a confident look. While first attempting to hide out all the noise by wearing shades, Khloe was encouraged Kim to let go off the glasses and assured how gorgeous she was looking before she walked on the red carpet. Kris Jenner later in the episode praised Khloe for handling her Met debut confidently and called her the "Queen."