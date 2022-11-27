The Kardashians Season 2 Finale Best Moments: Kim reveals THIS detail about North's birth and more

Surprisingly, the finale episode was expected to cover Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding although the lavish Italy ceremony didn't make it to the second season. Instead, the last episode of season 2 kept its focus on Kim Kardashian's Paris Fashion Week appearance which included her taking the ramp for Balenciaga. Kim was also accompanied by her daughter North for the same. Here's a look at the best moments from the finale.

The Kardashians ' second season has now come to a close and it has been an eventful one given that there were a lot of major moments that made their way to the show. From Khloe Kardashian getting honest about her feelings following Tristan Thompson breakup to the birth of her second baby via surrogacy, the season covered several important moments.

Kris Jenner throws shade at Tristan Thompson

After The Kardashians Season 2 introduced Khloe Kardashian's second baby, the final episode of the show saw the family members discussing the baby boy's name. In the latest episode of the show, Kim Kardashian was seen asking Khloe, "What are we going to name him? That's what I need to know." During this discussion, Kris responded saying, "How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?" The subtle jab at Thompson was made obvious by Kris not once but twice when she further continued, "Don't you think he looks like Rob [Kardashian]?" In her confessional, Kris later complimented Khloe saying, "She's going to be the best boy mom in the world."

Kim Kardashian talks about North's birth

Kim Kardashian revealed a rather strange detail about when Kanye West and her conceived North West during the latest episode of The Kardashians. In the season finale of The Kardashians, North West accompanied her mom, Kim and grandma, Kris Jenner, to Paris, France, to attend Couture Fashion Week During the same, Kim revealed a TMI and said, "Before attending Jean Paul Gaultier's show to lend their support to designer Olivier Rousteing, Kim shared how Olivier gifted a dress to Kanye that he wanted Kim to wear. Kim wore the bright blue dress on her birthday in October 2012, when she and Kanye attended the Angel Ball. Kim was heard telling North, "I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress." She later added, "So Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

Kourtney Kardashian's blended family

While the Italian wedding that Kourtney and Travis were seen prepping for didn't make it to the season, the finale saw the couple hosting a blended family dinner without cell phones. Scenes from a family dinner featured on the season finale of The Kardashians as the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19 came together. Kourtney spoke about celebrating the blended family in her confessional and added, "Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for. I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's BBMAs appearance

The season finale of The Kardashians saw Kylie Jenner heading to Las Vegas to support Travis Scott at the Billboard Music Awards. While wearing her Balmain dress for the event, Kylie was seen talking about her fashion choices in her confessional and said, "It definitely takes me a while after I have a baby to get back into it. Like, I’m still a mom, but I’m still young. These are the years I’m supposed to be naked everywhere on the street, or on the beach somewhere with my t****es out, a** out." Jenner also added how she was "going for supportive wifey vibes, not really star of the night tonight" at the event.

All in all, the finale episode of the second season of The Kardashians was entertaining like the rest of the season.