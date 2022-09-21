The Kardashians Season 2: Khloe Kardashian talks about her and Tristan's second baby in new promo

The Kardashians' second season is set to premiere on September 22 and ahead of the same, a new promo has been released. After the first season ended with Khloe Kardashian going through an emotional time amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, the second one will address the couple's second baby whom they welcomed via surrogacy in August 2022.

The Kardashians Season 2 will kick off with Khloe discussing the aftermath of Thompson's paternity suit after it was confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. The new promo showcases Kris Jenner getting emotional as she speaks about watching Khloe go through so many difficulties and says, "It's hard to watch her in pain."