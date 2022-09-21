The Kardashians Season 2: Khloe Kardashian talks about her and Tristan's second baby in new promo
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby, a son via surrogate last month.
The Kardashians' second season is set to premiere on September 22 and ahead of the same, a new promo has been released. After the first season ended with Khloe Kardashian going through an emotional time amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, the second one will address the couple's second baby whom they welcomed via surrogacy in August 2022.
The Kardashians Season 2 will kick off with Khloe discussing the aftermath of Thompson's paternity suit after it was confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. The new promo showcases Kris Jenner getting emotional as she speaks about watching Khloe go through so many difficulties and says, "It's hard to watch her in pain."
Khloe on the other hand can be seen breaking the big news about gearing up to welcome another baby with Tristan via surrogacy. In the teaser, she makes the announcement by saying, "There is something that I'm ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby." The Good American founder later gets emotional and says, "It's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience." While admitting that it's a difficult time, Khloe further adds that it's the "start of something positive and happy, and beautiful."
Last month, it was confirmed that Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second baby, a son. While the duo have parted ways, they will continue to co-parent their daughter True Thompson as well as their newborn son. Khloe is yet to share photos of their son and has also not revealed the name of the little one.
ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer: Kim Kardashian 'mortified' after backlash over controversial 'work' comment