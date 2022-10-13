The Kardashians Season 2: Kim Kardashian's shocking sex confession and more on Pete Davidson romance

Since The Kardashians was shot before Kim and Pete's split, the show has been giving us a glimpse of the duo's relationship which had grabbed headlines earlier this year. From making their red carpet debut to Davidson's tattoos dedicated to Kim, the whirlwind romance which went on for nine months had several special moments and now an intimate look at the same is being shown in the new episodes of The Kardashians where Davidson hasn't made a physical appearance yet but can be heard having a conversation with the family on the phone.

The Kardashians Season 2 kicked off last month as the reality show featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family members returned after a successful first season. While Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson was teased before, the second season features more details about the relationship that eventually ended with the couple's split in August 2022.

Kim's sex life with Pete Davidson

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim made a shocking revelation about her sex life with Pete Davidson and it had a connection to her grandmother MJ. The SKIMS founder got candid on her show as she revealed how Pete and her the-boyfriend followed her grandmother's sex advice. In a conversation with her grandmother, Kim made the NSFW revelation as she said, "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.' And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you."

The conversation didn't just stop at that through as Kardashian's grandmother further quizzed her if the fireplace was in the hotel lobby. Kim then confirmed that it was not in the lobby and expressed, "Horeepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" Although this not the first time that Kim has revealed her grandmother's sex advice. In the first season of the show as well, Kardashian had revealed how MJ told her "40 is the best sex." She was seen discussing with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, "When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life." She later also acknowledged that the statement may be true with a wink without mentioning Davidson's name though it was known that the duo were going out at the time.

From sex to space

After revealing her confession about doing the deed with Pete in front of the fireplace, Kim moved on to deliver another major piece of news about Davidson as she revealed the comedian's plans to go to space and how Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been planning the same. Pete was then heard having a conversation with her, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and MJ on a phone call where he described his emotions about the possibility of heading to space. He said, "I can't wait to get the f**k away from everybody. I think I'm gonna stay up there, babe" after saying that his personal life has been "scarier" seemingly hinting at Kanye Wes's online attacks against him. While it has been known that Davidson's space plans didn't eventually pan out, Kim also mentioned the same later on the show.

Kim and Pete's split

While The Kardashians has been capturing Kim and Pete's whirlwind romance ever since they met on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the duo parted ways in August this year as the couple reportedly couldn't manage their long-distance relationship amid busy schedules. Following their breakup, it seems there has been no bad blood between the two considering Kim referred to him as a "cutie" in her post-breakup interview and also praised him for being a good person. The SKIMS founder has also seemingly suggested that she's enjoying her single status for now and doesn't see herself dating anybody anytime soon.

As for Pete, while the comedian didn't address his breakup with Kardashian, the comedian did make his first public appearance at the Emmy Awards 2022 where he seemingly mocked Kanye by sporting a look similar to that of the rapper. Davidson has also been busy with his career post his SNL exit and will be next seen in Meet Cute alongside Kaley Cuoco. Pete has also been roped in for punk rock pioneer Joey Ramone's upcoming biopic

What do you think about Kim's NSFW confession? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 2 Ep 3: Ye disses Kim's fashion; Kris Jenner gets high and more big moments